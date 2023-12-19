Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

Including his big line on Monday, there is a player currently available in over 90% of ESPN men's basketball league who has pulled down 27 boards and compiled five blocks over his past two games. This player is New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.

Fantasy is funny in that after a busy Monday in the NBA that included known stars such as Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Anthony Davis posting huge games, our main focus is on the likes of Hartenstein and Bennedict Mathurin (rostered in 15.7% of leagues). The second-year Pacers guard posted a season-high 34 in a loss to the surging Clippers last night and has become a reliable scoring source in recent games. Both Hartenstin and Mathurin make sense for fantasy managers in need of such specific skill sets.

Pivoting to Tuesday's lighter four-game schedule, we at least have some meaningful matchups to consider. The season debut of Ja Morant is upon us. Memphis is deep below .500 and would need to behave like a top seed the rest of the way to contend, meanwhile Morant's return remains pivotal to not just the team's success but also in creating better shots for his peers.

A rematch of the 2022 Finals tips later tonight, with Golden State hosting Boston in a game with a healthy total of 232.5 points. The Warriors offer a few streaming candidates below. An injury to Victor Wembanyama removes much of the appeal for the Spurs' matchup with the Bucks, although the total is nearly 250 points.

The Suns just barely beat the Wizards on Sunday, yet enter Portland as sizable favorites tonight to face Deandre Ayton and a young rotation. The continued absence of Bradley Beal mostly functions to consolidate even more minutes and touches to the team's remaining duo of stars, although it's been interesting to see Nassir Little starting and Eric Gordon still posting some fun lines as the team's bench microwave. For Portland, it's time to get in on Scoot Henderson.

Smaller slates like this can prove challenging given the inherently limited player pool, but the counter is they also present opportunities to gain games played in both roto and weekly formats given that every fantasy team can start a full roster on bigger slates such as tomorrow's 10-game schedule. Which is to say, it's often active and proactive managers that make the most of these four-game days.

Tuesday's Stream Team

Bobby Portis, PF/C, Bucks (64.4%): The Spurs are awful on defense even with Wemby and now even more porous in the paint, setting up Portis as a strong play in shallower leagues, DFS formats, and even for double-double props.

Scoot Henderson, PG, Trail Blazers (54.2%): The Trail Blazers aren't fully empowering Henderson just yet, but he is growing as a player and matches up really well with a Phoenix team that doesn't have strong point-of-attack defenders in the backcourt.

Trey Murphy III, SG/SF, Pelicans (27.7%): Ironically averaging exactly as many minutes this past week as his roster percentage (27.7), Murphy is back in the mix as a top 3-and-D producer and should serve an important role against the Grizzlies this evening.

Brandin Podziemski, SG, Warriors (11.6%): Since Draymond Green's suspension and this rookie's subsequent shift to the starting lineup,Podziemski has averaged 13.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.3 APG, and two steals during the past week. The Celtics present a strong perimeter defense, yet Podz should see enough time and touches to help fantasy teams. It's also savvy to consider Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric for those in need of forward depth.

Matisse Thybulle, SG/SF (2.8%), Trail Blazers: Among the league leaders in steals and steal percentage despite playing a limited role most nights, Thybulle offers those in category and roto formats a chance to get ahead in this scarce stat. The other angle here is that Shaedon Sharpe is ailing, which could mean more minutes for this specialist tonight.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7:30 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (NA - Achilles); Steven Adams, (NA - Knee); Bismack Biyombo, (NA - Back); Luke Kennard, (NA - Knee); Marcus Smart, (NA - Foot); Derrick Rose, (NA - Hamstring)

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (NA - Elbow); Naji Marshall, (NA - Ankle); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Grizzlies projections:

Pelicans projections:

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (NA - Knee); Victor Wembanyama, (NA - Ankle)

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (NA - Groin); Malik Beasley, (NA - Illness); TyTy Washington Jr., (GTD - Ankle)

Spurs projections:

Bucks projections:

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (NA - Calf); Luke Kornet, (NA - Thigh)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (NA - Suspension); Chris Paul, (NA - Illness); Gary Payton II, (NA - Calf)

Celtics projections:

Warriors projections:

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Suns in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Suns: Bradley Beal, (NA - Ankle); Grayson Allen, (NA - Hamstring); Josh Okogie, (NA - Hip); Damion Lee, (NA - Knee)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (NA - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (NA - Groin)

Suns projections:

Blazers projections: