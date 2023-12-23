Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

A six-game Friday in the NBA saw some players who are widely available in ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues shine. For instance, the Miami Heat started rising rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. (rostered in 21.3% of ESPN leagues) against the Atlanta Hawks; he responded with 19 points and seven boards in the victory.

The Golden State Warriors might have found an emergent rookie, as well. Trayce Jackson-Davis (9.0% rostered), the 57th pick of this past summer's draft, has pulled down 28 boards over the past two games and has been a key cog for a team that badly needed frontcourt reinforcements. Given Draymond Green's indefinite status, it's time to roster this rookie.

Shifting to Saturday's massive 13-game schedule, it's luckily not a slate that seems overwhelmed with injury news. There are, of course, some key notes, such as no Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland against the Chicago Bulls tonight, which vaults a few names into our streaming section below.

Karl-Anthony Towns is sidelined for the Minnesota Timberwolves, which makes Naz Reid (37.2%) more bankable. The Utah Jazz also face some injury concerns, namely with guards Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson potentially out, a scenario we expand on in the Stream Team.

With several contests set with totals at or above 240 points, such as the Orlando Magic at the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Oklahoma City Thunder, it's a good night to identify rosters you want to build around.

Saturday's Stream Team

Caris LeVert, SG/SF, Cleveland Cavaliers (46.9%): This is an ideal spot to roster and play LeVert. Two star guards are out for the Cavs, while the team already needed more secondary creation. Which is to say, LeVert is going to be busy scoring and creating tonight against the Bulls.

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft.

Sign up today!

Collin Sexton, PG/SG, Jazz (50.4%): A revival is underway with Sexton. The former high-volume combo guard from his Cleveland days has had a limited role for much of his time with the Jazz. Now that some injuries are ushering in higher usage, Sexton is hot from the floor and set to produce against a Raptors team on the end of a back-to-back.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, Warriors (9.0%): The aforementioned emergent rookie is thriving thanks to the trust of Steve Kerr and tons of rewarding rebounding chances. Given the roster's clear need for cleaning the glass, Jackson-Davis should log around 30 minutes this evening.

Patrick Williams, SF/PF, Bulls (10.6%): In addition to Coby White's rise, Williams is another positive story that the Bulls badly needed this season. The former top-five pick is putting it together with a blend of two-way play for Chicago. With Cleveland also missing some frontcourt defensive impact from the lineup, Williams is in a good spot.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

12:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Foot); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Elbow)

Knicks: Jericho Sims, (OUT - Ankle); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); DaQuan Jeffries, (GTD - Illness)

Bucks projections:

Knicks projections:

Boston Celtics at LA Clippers

3:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Ankle); Svi Mykhailiuk, (GTD - Heel); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Ankle); Luke Kornet, (OUT - Thigh)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Hip); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hip); Joshua Primo, (OUT - Undisclosed)

Celtics projections:

Clippers projections:

Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Nuggets projections:

Hornets projections:

Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Pacers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Wrist); Joe Ingles, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Heel); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Ankle)

Magic projections:

Pacers projections:

Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Illness); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Cody Zeller, (GTD - Ankle); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Illness); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Rockets projections:

Pelicans projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Hawks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Foot); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Hamstring); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); AJ Griffin, (GTD - Personal); De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Grizzlies projections:

Hawks projections:

Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Nets in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Jalen Duren, (GTD - Ankle); Killian Hayes, (GTD - Illness)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Pistons projections:

Nets projections:

Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Raptors in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Hamstring); Talen Horton-Tucker, (GTD - Foot); Keyonte George, (OUT - Foot)

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Jazz projections:

Raptors projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Bulls in the 13th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Sam Merrill, (GTD - Wrist); Donovan Mitchell, (OUT - Illness); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Onuralp Bitim, (OUT - Nose); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Cavaliers projections:

Bulls projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Back); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Heel); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Wrist)

Thunder: Josh Giddey, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers projections:

Thunder projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Back)

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Lower Leg); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Josh Green, (GTD - Elbow); Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Heel); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Quadriceps); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe)

Spurs projections:

Mavericks projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Thumb); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Groin)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Illness); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

Blazers projections:

Warriors projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Karl-Anthony Towns, (OUT - Knee)

Kings: Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Timberwolves projections:

Kings projections: