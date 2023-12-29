Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Friday's games
Thursday's busy slate featured a fascinating matchup between the Pistons and Celtics in Boston, as Detroit was trying to break a 27-game losing streak. They ended up blowing a 21-point lead on a night the Celtics rested Jaylen Brown (back) and lost 128-122 in overtime after Cade Cunningham missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining in regulation. The Celtics were able to seal the deal behind big games from Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White to save the embarrassment of getting beaten by Monty Williams' Pistons.
Detroit fell to 2-29 and matched the Philadelphia 76ers (2014-15 and 2015-16) with 28 consecutive losses and will need a home win against the Raptors on Saturday to avoid breaking the NBA record for longest losing streak at 29 games. Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and Bojan Bogdanovic all played well for the Pistons in another deflating loss.
Ja Morant (illness) and Luka Doncic (quad) were sadly out on Thursday, Victor Wembanyama went off for 30 points, six rebounds, six assists, seven blocks and two 3-pointers in a rare win over the Blazers and Anthony Edwards (44 points) and Tyrese Haliburton (21 points, 20 assists, zero turnovers) both went off. Unfortunately, it sounds like Wembanyama won't play in Friday's back-to-back set and his missed games are starting to take a toll on fantasy managers. Andre Drummond fell back to earth with just seven points and no blocks for the Bulls, but did have 16 rebounds in a loss to the Pacers. I'm thinking you should trade him while you still can if you were lucky enough to pick him up off waivers this week.
Friday's slate includes 10 games with the Knicks visiting Orlando, Oklahoma City at Denver and the Grizzlies visiting the Clippers. Joel Embiid (ankle) has already been ruled out for Friday night against the Rockets and Paul Reed will once again be a hot fantasy play, along with Zach Collins for the potentially Wemby-less Spurs.
Boston is going again on Friday night and it could be Tatum or Porzingis who gets the night off, while the Grizzlies also have a back-to-back night at the Clippers. Hopefully, Morant will be able to play through his illness tonight. The Blazers, Hornets and Nuggets also play on the second half of a back-to-back on Friday so be sure to keep a close eye on the injury report regarding players from those teams.
Friday's Stream Team
Zach Collins, PF/C, Spurs (34.7%): With Wembanyama potentially already ruled out for rest, Collins should be busy against the lowly Blazers tonight. He came off the bench and played just 17 minutes on Thursday, finishing with 11 points and seven rebounds. He'll come in rested for Friday's rematch against the Blazers and should have his way with guys like Toumani Camara and Moses Brown after center Duop Reath sat out on Thursday with a sore back for the Blazers.
Nick Richards, C, Hornets (6.1%): Richards had 11 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and two blocks against the Lakers last night and will face Jusuf Nurkic and the Suns on Friday. He's now double-doubled in three straight games and has six total blocks over that stretch, making it a bit of a mystery as to why he's not on more fantasy rosters than he is.
Paul Reed, PF, Sixers (0.9%): Embiid has already been ruled out with his ankle injury and Reed came through with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal, three blocks and a 3-pointer on Wednesday after his Christmas Day dud when he picked up five fouls in just 17 minutes. I don't fully trust him, but Reed is worth another shot tonight against Alperen Sengun and the Rockets.
Peyton Watson, SF, Nuggets (0.7%): Michael Porter Jr. was a huge disappointment on Thursday in the absence of Aaron Gordon (dog attack/21 stitches) with just eight points and four rebounds in 23 minutes, while Watson got the start for Gordon and went off for 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and four 3-pointers in just 23 minutes. Watson should continue to start for as long as Gordon is out and he looks like an obvious pick-and-play option against the Thunder who's available in almost every league.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
New York Knicks at Orlando Magic
7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando
BPI Projection: Knicks in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Knicks: Jericho Sims, (OUT - Ankle); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
Magic: Gary Harris, (GTD - Calf); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Hamstring); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)
Knicks projections:
Julius Randle, PF: 44.8 FPTS (26.4 pts, 9.2 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jalen Brunson, PG/SG: 44.4 FPTS (26.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.8 ast, 2.8 3PM)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 25.7 FPTS (17.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C: 24.1 FPTS (10.8 pts, 8.6 reb, 1.6 ast)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 23.2 FPTS (13.4 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 18.6 FPTS (6.5 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 16.6 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.9 ast)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 42.1 FPTS (22.9 pts, 5.5 reb, 4.5 ast)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 38.2 FPTS (23.5 pts, 5.9 reb, 4.8 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 24.8 FPTS (12.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.4 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 21.3 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.1 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 20.0 FPTS (10.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 19.7 FPTS (8.3 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.8 ast)
Moritz Wagner, PF/C: 17.0 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.6 reb, 0.8 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
BPI Projection: Nets in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Knee); Nic Claxton, (GTD - Ankle); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)
Wizards: Danilo Gallinari, (GTD - Back)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 37.6 FPTS (21.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 28.8 FPTS (12.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Cam Thomas, SG: 28.8 FPTS (20.2 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 22.5 FPTS (10.4 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.4 blk)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 21.7 FPTS (10.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Day'Ron Sharpe, C: 19.3 FPTS (9.3 pts, 7.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 17.5 FPTS (8.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 40.7 FPTS (24.2 pts, 6.0 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 30.3 FPTS (18.1 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 29.6 FPTS (12.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.2 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 26.0 FPTS (11.1 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.7 blk)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 23.5 FPTS (9.0 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.4 ast)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG: 18.7 FPTS (10.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 15.8 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta
BPI Projection: Hawks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Kings: None reported
Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Knee)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 49.1 FPTS (28.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.5 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 43.0 FPTS (18.3 pts, 11.0 reb, 6.7 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 31.1 FPTS (15.7 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 22.8 FPTS (11.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 22.3 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 17.5 FPTS (6.5 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 16.9 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.4 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 53.5 FPTS (30.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 8.9 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 37.9 FPTS (19.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 4.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 29.8 FPTS (14.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.6 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 28.7 FPTS (12.9 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 27.4 FPTS (12.4 pts, 9.7 reb, 0.8 ast, 1.7 blk)
Jalen Johnson, SF/PF: 24.7 FPTS (11.3 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.0 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C: 19.7 FPTS (8.4 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics
7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston
BPI Projection: Celtics in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Garrett Temple, (GTD - Ankle); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)
Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Back); Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Ankle)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 43.8 FPTS (21.2 pts, 9.1 reb, 5.9 ast, 1.9 3PM, 1.5 blk)
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 39.8 FPTS (22.7 pts, 6.1 reb, 4.8 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 27.1 FPTS (12.4 pts, 2.4 reb, 5.5 ast)
O.G. Anunoby, SF: 26.5 FPTS (13.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 21.8 FPTS (9.2 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.2 ast)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 20.4 FPTS (9.6 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.9 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 20.3 FPTS (11.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 43.5 FPTS (26.3 pts, 7.8 reb, 4.4 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 32.1 FPTS (19.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 30.6 FPTS (13.5 pts, 6.3 reb, 4.4 ast)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 28.7 FPTS (12.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 27.2 FPTS (16.0 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.5 blk)
Al Horford, PF/C: 17.5 FPTS (5.4 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Neemias Queta, C: 15.7 FPTS (6.8 pts, 6.4 reb, 0.7 ast)
Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
BPI Projection: Bucks in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf)
Cavaliers: Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Illness); Sam Merrill, (GTD - Wrist)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 51.1 FPTS (29.7 pts, 11.5 reb, 5.7 ast, 1.2 blk)
Damian Lillard, PG: 44.4 FPTS (26.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.6 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Khris Middleton, SF: 28.7 FPTS (15.6 pts, 5.6 reb, 3.7 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 24.5 FPTS (12.8 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.8 3PM, 2.4 blk)
Bobby Portis, PF/C: 22.7 FPTS (11.6 pts, 7.0 reb, 0.9 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 18.6 FPTS (8.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Pat Connaughton, SG/SF: 12.9 FPTS (4.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Jarrett Allen, C: 31.0 FPTS (13.9 pts, 9.4 reb, 2.7 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 30.7 FPTS (13.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Craig Porter, SG: 25.4 FPTS (13.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.3 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 24.2 FPTS (11.8 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.3 ast)
Dean Wade, PF: 21.6 FPTS (8.8 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Isaac Okoro, SG/SF: 19.4 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.0 ast)
Sam Merrill, SG: 14.3 FPTS (6.9 pts, 2.5 reb, 0.9 ast)
Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston
BPI Projection: 76ers in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
76ers: Joel Embiid, (OUT - Ankle); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring)
Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 48.6 FPTS (28.1 pts, 3.4 reb, 6.4 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 37.5 FPTS (19.0 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.7 ast)
De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG: 33.2 FPTS (13.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF: 26.4 FPTS (15.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Paul Reed, PF: 16.5 FPTS (7.2 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
Robert Covington, SF/PF: 15.6 FPTS (5.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Marcus Morris Sr., SF/PF: 15.2 FPTS (6.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 46.0 FPTS (24.2 pts, 10.5 reb, 5.5 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 42.4 FPTS (19.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 7.8 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Tari Eason, SF: 30.4 FPTS (14.6 pts, 9.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.2 blk)
Jalen Green, SG: 29.9 FPTS (18.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Aaron Holiday, PG: 17.2 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
Jae'Sean Tate, SF/PF: 13.9 FPTS (6.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Amen Thompson, SG: 13.2 FPTS (6.7 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.0 ast)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets
9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver
BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Thunder: Jaylin Williams, (GTD - Hip)
Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Face); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 59.7 FPTS (29.6 pts, 5.9 reb, 6.3 ast)
Jalen Williams, SG/SF/PF: 33.0 FPTS (18.1 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.6 ast)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 24.9 FPTS (11.6 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.6 ast)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 22.3 FPTS (13.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 21.3 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
Cason Wallace, PG/SG: 17.7 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 17.2 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 59.1 FPTS (28.1 pts, 12.5 reb, 8.1 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 37.4 FPTS (19.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 32.9 FPTS (17.2 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 20.5 FPTS (9.9 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.6 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 20.5 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 17.0 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF: 14.6 FPTS (7.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns
9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix
BPI Projection: Suns in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Hornets: LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back)
Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Hornets projections:
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 41.3 FPTS (21.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 35.1 FPTS (19.8 pts, 6.6 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 23.1 FPTS (13.2 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
Nick Richards, C: 21.8 FPTS (10.1 pts, 8.6 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.2 blk)
P.J. Washington, PF: 19.1 FPTS (8.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Nick Smith Jr., PG: 14.3 FPTS (7.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.0 ast)
Cody Martin, SF: 12.6 FPTS (6.0 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG/PF: 48.7 FPTS (28.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 7.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Kevin Durant, SF/PF: 47.4 FPTS (29.3 pts, 6.2 reb, 6.0 ast)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 30.8 FPTS (13.0 pts, 11.0 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.4 blk)
Grayson Allen, SG: 26.2 FPTS (11.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 23.2 FPTS (11.5 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jordan Goodwin, PG/SG: 16.8 FPTS (6.0 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.4 ast)
Josh Okogie, SG/SF: 11.7 FPTS (5.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.0 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland
BPI Projection: Blazers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Devonte' Graham, (OUT - Illness)
Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Illness); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Duop Reath, (GTD - Back); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Thigh)
Spurs projections:
Keldon Johnson, SF: 29.2 FPTS (12.9 pts, 5.6 reb, 3.4 ast)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 26.3 FPTS (14.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 23.7 FPTS (11.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 3.5 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 22.5 FPTS (10.9 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.7 ast)
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 20.1 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Malaki Branham, SG: 19.5 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.3 ast)
Tre Jones, PG: 16.8 FPTS (6.5 pts, 1.9 reb, 3.9 ast)
Blazers projections:
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 36.1 FPTS (18.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jerami Grant, PF: 36.0 FPTS (24.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Toumani Camara, PF: 20.8 FPTS (11.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 19.8 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Jabari Walker, PF: 19.0 FPTS (10.1 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.0 ast)
Skylar Mays, PG/SG: 16.0 FPTS (6.9 pts, 1.4 reb, 3.0 ast)
Matisse Thybulle, SG/SF: 15.0 FPTS (5.2 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Clippers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Derrick Rose, (GTD - Hamstring); Ja Morant, (GTD - Illness); Luke Kennard, (GTD - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Illness)
Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Joshua Primo, (GTD - Undisclosed); Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Hip); Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Hip)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 41.0 FPTS (24.3 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.3 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 29.0 FPTS (19.6 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.6 blk)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 23.5 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 4.0 ast)
Vince Williams Jr., SF: 18.6 FPTS (6.7 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Bismack Biyombo, C: 15.6 FPTS (7.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Ziaire Williams, SG: 15.2 FPTS (7.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
Xavier Tillman, PF/C: 14.6 FPTS (6.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Clippers projections:
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 45.5 FPTS (24.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.6 ast, 3.1 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 41.0 FPTS (17.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 7.4 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 28.3 FPTS (13.1 pts, 10.3 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.4 blk)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 27.0 FPTS (11.5 pts, 6.4 reb, 4.2 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 20.6 FPTS (12.7 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 19.0 FPTS (8.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Daniel Theis, PF/C: 16.4 FPTS (8.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 0.9 ast)