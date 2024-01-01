Fantasy basketball tips and projections for New Year's Day

Andre Snellings has Khris Middleton and Isaac Okoro as his best bet and top fantasy streamer respectively for Monday's NBA action. (1:14)

What you need to know for Monday's games

On the final NBA slate of 2023, Sunday saw several fun fantasy outcomes unfold. The Sacramento Kings, for instance, enjoyed a big boost from bench microwave Malik Monk in a drubbing of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Monk produced 27 points in just 21 minutes. Available in free agency in 60% of ESPN men's basketball leagues, Monk isn't just providing scoring pop for the Kings and fantasy managers, as he's also delivering more than five dimes per game.

Speaking of sudden scorers, the Portland Trail Blazers might get ascendant guard Shaedon Sharpe back in the mix on Monday evening, as he's been upgraded to questionable for tonight's matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

Shifting our focus to this New Year's Day slate, we find eight teams in action in what bodes to be a fun night of hoops. After all, the day includes the single highest total of this entire NBA season, as the Indiana Pacers visit the Milwaukee Bucks with a total of 260.5 points. No, really.

Bruce Brown is listed as doubtful for Indiana, vaulting Aaron Nesmith into an important role, as we discuss more in the section below. Finding paths to this game for DFS stacks and streaming options could prove rewarding. The only question is what happens to the game ball afterwards.

Another fantasy friendly tilt features the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Utah Jazz. The game claims a total of 245.5 points and we are likely to see the anticipated return of Kyrie Irving to the floor for Dallas, as he's been upgraded to questionable for this one. We should watch closely to see how Dante Exum performs now that Irving is back in the mix.

Be aware of today's matinee in Madison Square Garden featuring the new-look New York Knicks in the wake of this past weekend's massive trade. Is Donte DiVincenzo the new Immanuel Quickley for the Knicks? Which is to say, can he build off of Saturday's career-high 38 points against the league's top defense today?

Speaking of Quickley, he makes his debut for the Toronto Raptors against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. As I advised once this deal went down, you should quickly add Quickley in all formats.

Monday's Stream Team

Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG, Raptors (41.2%): The days of dreaming about Quickley getting more time with the Knicks have concluded, and now we might actually see this dynamic scoring guard flourish in a full-time role. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are still depleted defensively by a wave of injuries, setting up "IQ" as a smart play.

Aaron Nesmith, SG/SF, Pacers (5.9%): Found at ninth among small forwards over the past two weeks on the Player Rater - which is a helpful index of relative statistical value - Nesmith has been a prolific shooter this season. Hitting on nearly half of his shots from deep and working with a world class point guard, this elite efficiency can sustain into tonight's matchup with the Bucks.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF, Heat (29.8%): Miami lists Jimmy Butler as out against the Clippers tonight due to a lingering foot issue, while Caleb Martin is doubtful. With two starting wings off the floor, this rising rookie should see plenty of exposure in a matchup that should empower him to score and defend for at least 30 minutes of run this evening.

Collin Sexton, PG/SG, Jazz (55.5%): Not so far removed from being an ascendant scoring guard for the Cavaliers, Sexton's time with the Jazz has been somewhat quiet. This has changed in recent weeks, with the Alabama product back to scoring in bunches and starting regularly for Utah, a welcome sign ahead of tonight's matchup with the Mavericks.

Projections and Injury Reports

Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks

3:00 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks by 0.4 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (GTD - Achilles)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Timberwolves projections:

Knicks projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Raptors by 3.6 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal)

Raptors: Malachi Flynn, (OUT - Ankle); Garrett Temple, (GTD - Ankle); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Cavaliers projections:

Raptors projections:

Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets

8:00 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Rockets by 9.3 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons projections:

Rockets projections:

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

8:00 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks by 6.4 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee)

Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Illness); Thanasis Antetokounmpo, (OUT - Personal); Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin)

Pacers projections:

Bucks projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets

9:00 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 16.1 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Illness); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Face); Reggie Jackson, (GTD - Calf); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets projections:

Nuggets projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns

9:00 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns by 9 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Duop Reath, (GTD - Back); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Thigh); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Knee); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Illness); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Knee); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Nassir Little, (GTD - Knee); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers projections:

Suns projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

9:00 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Jazz by 1.4 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Heel); Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Heel); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Quadriceps); Seth Curry, (GTD - Illness); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Jazz: None reported

Mavericks projections:

Jazz projections:

Miami Heat at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers by 5.3 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Mouth); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Back); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Head); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Foot); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Hip); Mason Plumlee, (GTD - Knee)

Heat projections:

Clippers projections: