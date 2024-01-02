Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

The first day of 2024 featured an eight-game rife with fantasy-relevant performances.

The short-handed Miami Heat lost to the LA Clippers, but did net another stellar performance from rookie wing Jaime Jaquez Jr., who tallied 15 points and four steals in a start in place of an ailing Jimmy Butler. We've talked up Jaquez before, but he remains underappreciated and available in 70% of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Another injury-driven outcome saw the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers lean heavily on Caris LeVert (43.1% rostered) in Monday's loss to the new-look Toronto Raptors. LeVert dropped 31 points and should continue to shine with the Cavs missing two key starters. In his Raptors debut in the wake of this past weekend's big trade, Immanuel Quickley (43.3%) delivered a solid line in 28 minutes of play, marking his sixth-highest playing time of the season.

Tuesday offers a lighter six-game schedule, but one that features four games with totals of at least 230 points, evidence that this could be an offense-friendly slate.

The marquee matchup of the night features the Boston Celtics visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game with the highest total of the day (239.5). The key streaming option in this one is likely two-way wing Luguentz Dort (15.5%).

With Nikola Vucevic still sidelined for the Chicago Bulls, rebounding maven Andre Drummond (21.6%) should operate in a major role just days removed from collecting 23 boards against the Philadelphia 76ers. For the 76ers, Joel Embiid, fresh off averaging 40 PPG in December, returns from a four-game absence Tuesday evening. Philadelphia also has a wing worth rostering Tuesday night that is mentioned in the Stream Team section.

Tuesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Andre Drummond, C, Chicago Bulls (21.6%)

Drummond nets another big role this evening. Even with Embiid back in the mix, Drummond should deliver a double-double performance as long he doesn't get into foul trouble.

Brandon Miller, SG, Charlotte Hornets (52.4%)

The Hornets will likely be without Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball, and Terry Rozier for Tuesday night's tilt with the Sacramento Kings. This sets up Miller for added usage and playmaking duties. There is even some room for veteran guard Ish Smith (0.1%) to play a big distribution role given the depleted nature of the rotation.

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF, Philadelphia 76ers (45.9%)

We won't see De'Anthony Melton in Tuesday night's game, which means the 76ers will need more two-way perimeter play from Oubre. Oubre boasts savvy cutting and glue guy energy, that could lead to a productive night against the Bulls.

Brandin Podziemski, SG (18.7%), and Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF (8.5%), Golden State Warriors

The Warriors youth movement features two rising rookies on Tuesday night. Podz has thrived as a versatile playmaker for the team in recent starts, while Jackson-Davis is likely to be busy in the paint against a big Orlando Magic lineup.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Onuralp Bitim, (OUT - Nose); Nikola Vucevic, (OUT - Groin); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back)

Bulls projections:

76ers projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Grizzlies in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Back); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Brooklyn Nets at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Knee); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Nets projections:

Pelicans projections:

Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Celtics in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: None reported

Thunder: None reported

Celtics projections:

Thunder projections:

Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension)

Magic projections:

Warriors projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Kings in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Illness); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf)

Kings: None reported

Hornets projections:

Kings projections: