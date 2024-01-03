Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

Tuesday's light six-game slate included the Boston Celtics visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder in the game of the night, Joel Embiid (ankle) returning from a four-game absence and posting a monster triple-double of 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists against Andre Drummond and the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls got 11 points, 17 rebounds, a steal and a block from Drummond, who has been on a four-game tear since Nikola Vucevic went down with a groin injury. It's possible that Vucevic returns later in the week, but it is more likely he will be out until next week given the severity and type of injury he's dealing with. Keep rolling Drummond out there until he stops putting up big numbers. In other Bulls news, Zach LaVine (foot) could return Friday against the Charlotte Hornets in order to showcase his health and facilitate a trade. He's missed 16 straight games with a foot injury.

The Celtics lost to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder in a thrilling 127-123 affair which turned out to be a fantasy bonanza. Kristaps Porzingis led Boston with 34 points and 10 rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points, 13 boards and eight assists and Derrick White overcame a head injury suffered during the game and scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, hitting some big buckets down the stretch.

Despite Boston having defensive specialists Jrue Holiday and White in their backcourt, SGA torched them for 36 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three triples, Josh Giddey chipped in 23 points, eight rebounds and six dimes and Chet Holmgren had 14 points, three rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and three 3-pointers in the win. Holmgren's three rebounds are a bit mind boggling, but he made up for it elsewhere. The Thunder snapped the Celtics' six-game winning streak with the win.

Moving on to Wednesday, 24 of the league's 30 teams are in action and the games of the night should be the rematch of Milwaukee at Indiana, the Clippers at Phoenix and the Magic at Sacramento. Drummond and the Bulls playing against O.G. Anunoby and the new-look New York Knicks on ABC, while the Miami Heat will visit the Los Angeles Lakers in the late game on ESPN. Jimmy Butler (foot) has already been ruled out, clearing the way for more production from Jaime Jaquez Jr., while Anthony Davis (ankle) is probable, and LeBron James (illness) is questionable for the Lakers for Wednesday night. The Pacers and Hawks don't play much defense so I'm expecting players on the Bucks and Thunder to put up big numbers in a couple of very high-scoring games. Something tells me Holmgren is going to have a lot more than three rebounds against Atlanta.

Wednesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Andre Drummond, C, Chicago Bulls (21.6% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Drummond has averaged 14.3 points, 20.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks over his past four games and you have to think he's licking his chops for a matchup against Isaiah Hartenstein and the New York Knicks. Drummond should have another monster game on Wednesday night.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF, Miami Heat (30%)

Jaquez should be rostered everywhere even when the Heat are at full strength, but especially when Butler is out of the lineup, which will be the case again tonight. Jaquez averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 3-pointers in December and came through with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and four steals in Monday's loss to the Clippers. He's a must-start in all formats with Jimmy Buckets in street clothes again.

Donte DiVincenzo, SG, New York Knicks (8.3%)

DiVincenzo went off on Saturday for 38 points and a packed stat line and then had 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal, a block and two 3-pointers on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's averaged 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 4.5 3-pointers over his past two games and should keep it going against the Chicago Bulls.

Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Washington Wizards (26.7%)

Avdija has had a double-double in two straight games and three of his past six, averaging 19 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.5 3-pointers over his past two games. The Cavs have struggled to contain opposing small forwards and I'm expecting another nice game from Avdija Wednesday night.

Aaron Nesmith, SF, Indiana Pacers (5.8%)

Andrew Nembhard left Monday's game with a back injury and likely won't play Wednesday night. Buddy Hield could start in his place while I'm looking for Nesmith to have another big game for the Pacers. He hit just 1-of-10 shots against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday but had three steals and two blocks, and has averaged 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 3.5 3-pointers over his past four games. He'll be looking for some shooting revenge on the Bucks and his usage should be up a little if Nembhard is out.

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Danilo Gallinari, (GTD - Back)

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal)

Wizards projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Bucks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Khris Middleton, (GTD - Knee); Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin)

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back); Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee)

Bucks projections:

Pacers projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Hawks: Seth Lundy, (GTD - Ankle); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Thunder projections:

Hawks projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Rockets in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Leg); Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Nets projections:

Rockets projections:

Toronto Raptors at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Raptors in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Malachi Flynn, (OUT - Ankle); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (GTD - Thigh); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors projections:

Grizzlies projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Timberwolves: Vit Krejci, (OUT - Illness); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Pelicans projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks

8:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Coby White, (GTD - Ankle); Onuralp Bitim, (GTD - Nose); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot); Nikola Vucevic, (OUT - Groin); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Bulls projections:

Knicks projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Illness); Duop Reath, (GTD - Back); Moses Brown, (GTD - Wrist); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Knee); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe)

Blazers projections:

Mavericks projections:

LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: None reported

Suns: Kevin Durant, (OUT - Hamstring); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers projections:

Suns projections:

Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Jazz in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Stanley Umude, (GTD - Foot); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Jazz: None reported

Pistons projections:

Jazz projections:

Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Heat in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Back); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Foot); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Concussion); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Groin); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Lower Body); LeBron James, (GTD - Illness); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Heat projections:

Lakers projections:

Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Kings in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

Kings: None reported

Magic projections:

Kings projections: