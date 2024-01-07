Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Sunday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Sunday's games
Saturday featured a light four-game schedule that saw the Jazz take down the Sixers and the Rockets hold off the Bucks in a couple of upsets, along with the Celtics cooling off the Pacers and the Knicks rolling over the Wizards.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had the line of the night with 44 points and 17 rebounds, but Alperen Sengun's 21 points and 11 boards helped lead the Rockets to the big win. The Bucks have lost three of their last four games with their only win coming against the lowly Spurs on Thursday -- and they only won that one by four points. Conversely, the Rockets have won three of their last four games.
Jayson Tatum scored 38 points with 13 rebounds and six dimes, and Jaylen Brown added 31 points in the easy win for Boston. Tyrese Haliburton actually looked human with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists but also had five steals for the Pacers, while Bennedict Mathurin led the team with 20 points off the bench. Mathurin has quietly scored at least 15 points in six straight games and is worth a look if he's on your waiver wire. The Celtics are 8-1 over their last nine and get a rematch with the Pacers on Monday. The loss snapped the Pacers six-game winning streak.
The Knicks got 39 points from Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson added 33 points and eight assists in the win. Stream-teamer Isaiah Hartenstein came through again with eight points, 19 rebounds, four steals and two blocks, and is worth a roster spot in most leagues right now. The Knicks are 4-0 since OG Anunoby joined the lineup after the trade from Toronto. The Wizards got 27 points from Kyle Kuzma and stream teamer Deni Avdija came through with 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals on 9-of-13 shooting in the loss.
The Jazz got 33 points and 13 rebounds from Lauri Markkanen and stream-teamer Collin Sexton added 22 points and 10 dimes on 9-of-14 shooting. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul Reed had 16 points and six rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey led the way with 25 points. Stream teamer Kelly Oubre Jr. played well, scoring 24 points in the loss.
Sunday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
Caris LeVert, SG/SF, Cavaliers (46.7% rostered in ESPN leagues): LeVert has scored in double figures in three straight games, averaging 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 3-pointers over that stretch. He's shooting well (53.3%) in those games and hasn't missed a free throw yet in January. Fire the veteran up against the Spurs on Sunday.
Malik Monk, SG/SF, Kings (42.8% rostered): How Monk isn't rostered in more leagues by now remains a mystery. He's scored in double figures in all but eight games this season, including a 37-point effort against the Magic on Wednesday and has averaged 19.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 4.0 3-pointers in his three January games. He's become part of Sacramento's "Big 3" along with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, and will be counted on to score against the Pelicans on Sunday.
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG, Magic (19.9%): Suggs has scored in double digits in three straight games and has been particularly great in his last two, racking up averages of 25.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.5 blocks and a whopping 6.5 3-pointers. Cole Anthony is back and had 23 points in his last game, but Suggs is hot right now.
Alec Burks, SG, Pistons (1.9%): Burks has scored in double figures in six straight games and, despite the fact the Pistons have won just three games this season, continue to roll with Burks over Ausar Thompson. Burks has averaged 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.7 3-pointers in his three January games and is shooting well from both the field and the free-throw stripe. He should be a big part of the offense against the Nuggets tonight.
Duop Reath, C, Blazers (0.3%): Reath started on Friday and had 16 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes. He also had a big game off the bench on the day after Christmas when he had a career-high 25 points, nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes. He played just six minutes (scoring two points) on Wednesday, but he was in foul trouble in that one and the game was a blowout early. While he's not guaranteed for success against the Nets, he should put up some numbers as long as he gets at least 20 minutes. He's surprisingly scored in double figures in 11 of his last 14 games, but be aware that he's not a great rebounder and doesn't get many steals or blocks.
Jaden Hardy, SG, Mavericks (0.3%): If Luka Doncic (questionable, ankle) is out, Hardy should get another start. He had 19 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, one steal and three triples when he started for Doncic on Friday. He's also scored in double figures in three straight games, but I'd only plan on using him if either Doncic or Kyrie Irving aren't playing tonight.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers
1 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Doug McDermott, (GTD - Forearm); Jeremy Sochan, (GTD - Quadriceps); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Wrist); Malaki Branham, (GTD - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)
Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee)
Spurs projections:
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 35.9 FPTS (20.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Keldon Johnson, SF: 29.9 FPTS (15.4 pts, 5.6 reb, 3.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 23.6 FPTS (12.0 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.6 ast)
Tre Jones, PG: 22.6 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.6 ast)
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 19.4 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Malaki Branham, SG: 18.1 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.7 ast)
Julian Champagnie, SG/SF: 13.7 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 50.6 FPTS (28.2 pts, 5.2 reb, 5.9 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 35.2 FPTS (14.4 pts, 10.9 reb, 3.6 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 30.0 FPTS (13.2 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 22.4 FPTS (11.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.1 ast)
Isaac Okoro, SG/SF: 17.5 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Dean Wade, PF: 15.6 FPTS (5.6 pts, 5.1 reb, 0.8 ast)
Georges Niang, PF: 15.1 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 0.9 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets
3 p.m. Barclays Center, New York
BPI Projection: Nets in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Matisse Thybulle, (GTD - Foot); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Knee); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)
Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 41.7 FPTS (24.6 pts, 3.4 reb, 4.7 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Jerami Grant, PF: 32.7 FPTS (20.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 24.6 FPTS (11.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.4 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 22.5 FPTS (12.1 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 22.1 FPTS (12.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
Jabari Walker, PF: 18.8 FPTS (8.9 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Toumani Camara, PF: 18.1 FPTS (9.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 33.3 FPTS (19.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 30.3 FPTS (12.7 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 27.0 FPTS (14.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 23.1 FPTS (10.3 pts, 8.5 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.8 blk)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 18.8 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Day'Ron Sharpe, C: 17.4 FPTS (8.0 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.5 ast)
Dennis Smith Jr., PG: 16.8 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.0 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic
6 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando
BPI Projection: Hawks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)
Magic: Anthony Black, (GTD - Illness); Goga Bitadze, (GTD - Illness); Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 49.5 FPTS (28.1 pts, 3.4 reb, 9.4 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 38.9 FPTS (21.1 pts, 4.6 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 27.4 FPTS (12.9 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, SF/PF: 27.3 FPTS (13.2 pts, 7.1 reb, 2.7 ast)
Clint Capela, C: 27.1 FPTS (12.5 pts, 10.9 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.7 blk)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 26.5 FPTS (14.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C: 17.9 FPTS (8.0 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 45.7 FPTS (28.6 pts, 7.3 reb, 5.3 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 29.0 FPTS (15.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Cole Anthony, PG: 24.1 FPTS (12.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.8 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 18.0 FPTS (9.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 17.9 FPTS (8.3 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.4 blk)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 17.8 FPTS (8.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.5 ast)
Moritz Wagner, PF/C: 16.5 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 0.8 ast)
New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings
6 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
BPI Projection: Kings in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Zion Williamson, (GTD - Leg); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Illness); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)
Kings: Trey Lyles, (GTD - Ankle)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 41.6 FPTS (24.9 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.2 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 37.0 FPTS (19.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 34.7 FPTS (21.1 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.7 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 26.8 FPTS (12.5 pts, 8.5 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.2 blk)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 21.6 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.3 ast)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 17.7 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 14.7 FPTS (6.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 47.0 FPTS (28.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.7 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 43.2 FPTS (20.4 pts, 12.1 reb, 7.1 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 30.1 FPTS (15.5 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 23.1 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 17.3 FPTS (8.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.0 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 14.9 FPTS (6.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 14.9 FPTS (5.4 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks
7:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)
Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Grant Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Ankle); Markieff Morris, (GTD - Illness); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Personal); Dante Exum, (OUT - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 42.8 FPTS (27.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 38.2 FPTS (21.8 pts, 9.6 reb, 3.3 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 30.5 FPTS (13.9 pts, 13.3 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.9 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 23.9 FPTS (9.0 pts, 2.9 reb, 4.9 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 18.8 FPTS (10.1 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.0 ast)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 18.3 FPTS (10.4 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.0 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 14.1 FPTS (5.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.0 ast)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 54.9 FPTS (31.8 pts, 7.9 reb, 7.7 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 36.7 FPTS (20.2 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 22.3 FPTS (12.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 19.1 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Dereck Lively II, C: 16.7 FPTS (9.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 16.0 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 15.7 FPTS (6.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets
8 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver
BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Stanley Umude, (GTD - Foot); Alec Burks, (GTD - Hamstring); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)
Nuggets: Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 44.4 FPTS (26.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 8.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF/PF: 34.8 FPTS (21.2 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.3 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jalen Duren, C: 29.4 FPTS (13.1 pts, 11.0 reb, 2.5 ast)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 24.5 FPTS (13.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.0 ast)
Alec Burks, SG: 17.5 FPTS (10.9 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 16.3 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 0.7 ast)
Isaiah Livers, SF/PF: 14.1 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 52.9 FPTS (24.6 pts, 11.6 reb, 7.8 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 35.9 FPTS (19.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 29.3 FPTS (15.9 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.6 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 27.5 FPTS (14.6 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 21.9 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.2 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 17.3 FPTS (7.7 pts, 1.7 reb, 3.3 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 14.9 FPTS (8.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns
8 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix
BPI Projection: Suns in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Ja Morant, (GTD - Shoulder); Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Foot); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)
Suns: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Knee); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Hamstring); Bol Bol, (OUT - Ankle); Nassir Little, (OUT - Knee); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 41.1 FPTS (24.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.2 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Ja Morant, PG: 41.1 FPTS (23.6 pts, 5.0 reb, 6.9 ast)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 29.8 FPTS (20.6 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.4 blk)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 25.3 FPTS (11.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Santi Aldama, PF/C: 17.4 FPTS (8.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Bismack Biyombo, C: 14.3 FPTS (6.7 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Vince Williams Jr., SF: 13.4 FPTS (4.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG/PF: 48.1 FPTS (29.6 pts, 5.0 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Bradley Beal, PG/SG: 32.4 FPTS (19.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 30.0 FPTS (13.4 pts, 10.2 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.3 blk)
Grayson Allen, SG: 27.2 FPTS (11.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 19.6 FPTS (9.9 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Chimezie Metu, C: 14.6 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 0.7 ast)
Keita Bates-Diop, SF: 12.9 FPTS (6.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors
8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco
BPI Projection: Warriors in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Quadriceps); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness); Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Knee)
Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Toe); Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 44.0 FPTS (21.9 pts, 9.0 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.0 3PM, 1.4 blk)
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 42.8 FPTS (24.9 pts, 6.3 reb, 4.9 ast)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 28.9 FPTS (18.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.7 ast)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 27.1 FPTS (16.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 26.1 FPTS (11.9 pts, 2.6 reb, 5.2 ast)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 25.4 FPTS (10.6 pts, 8.4 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.7 blk)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 16.2 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.4 ast)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 50.7 FPTS (30.1 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.6 ast, 4.9 3PM)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 30.1 FPTS (17.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.3 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 26.0 FPTS (15.6 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.7 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 23.5 FPTS (14.5 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Dario Saric, PF: 21.9 FPTS (9.8 pts, 5.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, SG: 19.6 FPTS (10.8 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Kevon Looney, PF/C: 18.0 FPTS (6.9 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.9 ast)
LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers
9:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Clippers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)
Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Lower Body); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)
Clippers projections:
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 46.3 FPTS (26.2 pts, 6.0 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 40.6 FPTS (22.4 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.1 ast, 3.0 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 38.8 FPTS (16.7 pts, 5.0 reb, 7.4 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 28.0 FPTS (12.6 pts, 10.1 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.2 blk)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 22.6 FPTS (9.9 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.0 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 18.7 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Joshua Primo, SG: 15.1 FPTS (5.4 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.3 ast)
Lakers projections:
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 48.0 FPTS (25.8 pts, 12.5 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.5 blk)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 47.4 FPTS (25.9 pts, 7.1 reb, 7.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 36.9 FPTS (20.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.9 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 17.8 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.5 ast)
Christian Wood, PF/C: 17.7 FPTS (9.7 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
Cam Reddish, SG/SF: 15.3 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: 14.7 FPTS (6.2 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.0 ast)