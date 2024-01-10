Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Wednesday's games
The Grizzlies, Pistons and Raptors were all in action without some of their stars on Tuesday, as Ja Morant, Cade Cunningham and Jakob Poeltl are all dealing with fairly serious injuries. Marcus Smart scored 23 points and Vince Williams Jr. added 6 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals in the starting lineup for Memphis. Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) was also out, allowing Xavier Tillman to get loose for 14 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks, while Luke Kennard scored 14 with three triples in a starting role. All of these players are worth keeping an eye on, while I think Williams is still the best pickup off waivers. If Jackson and Santi Aldama are out again on Wednesday, Tillman is also worth a streaming look.
Jaden Ivey started for the Pistons; he had 22 points and a full stat line in 33 minutes and looks like the winner in Detroit. Oddly, red-hot Alec Burks played just 20 minutes despite the absence of Cunningham. Ivey is worth grabbing everywhere until we see how this shakes out. And in Toronto, forward Thaddeus Young -- not big man Chris Boucher -- ended up being the replacement player for Poeltl and played well.
Wednesday features a 10-game slate highlighted by Pelicans at Warriors on ABC at 8:30 p.m. and Nuggets at Jazz on ESPN at 10 p.m. Additionally, the No. 1 team in the East, the Celtics (28-8), host the No. 1 team in the West, the Timberwolves (26-10), in what could be a telling battle that will help us all determine just how good the Timberwolves really are. The other game of note features the Thunder visiting Miami in another intriguing battle of West vs. East.
Wednesday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
T.J. McConnell, PG, Pacers (28.4% rostered in ESPN leagues): While the Pacers got great news that Tyrese Haliburton's hamstring injury doesn't appear to be season-ending, he's going to miss three or four weeks. McConnell is going to be the man running the point in his absence and warrants a pickup in most leagues. McConnell played 25 minutes off the bench on Monday after Haliburton's exit and came through with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals and should start tonight. Bennedict Mathurin (21.9% rostered) had 26 points and five triples in that one, and is another guy who will help fill the void left by Haliburton's absence. Mathurin has scored at least 20 points in four of his past six games.
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG, Pistons (37.9%): Ivey was in the starting lineup on Tuesday and hit 7-of-17 shots and two triples for 22 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in a team-high 33 minutes. Maybe the absence of Cunningham will finally force Monty Williams to turn Ivey loose on the league. Starter Killian Hayes hit just 1 of 4 shots with six turnovers in 31 minutes in that game, and Alec Burks played just 20 minutes off the bench, so things seem to be pointing in the favor of Ivey right now.
Nick Richards, C, Hornets (6.9%): Mark Williams (back) has already been ruled out for the week, and Richards should continue to start at center until further notice. He had 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks on 5-of-6 shooting in 39 minutes on Monday and has been filling in admirably for Williams. Richards was quiet in his previous two games but has still averaged 9.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in his four January games.
Paul Reed, PF, Sixers (0.7%): Joel Embiid (knee) has been ruled out against the Hawks, so Reed will once again fill in for the injured big man. Embiid has missed six of his past eight games, and Reed has been hit-or-miss in his absence. He did have 16 points and six rebounds against the Jazz on Saturday, but he has blocked just one shot in his past five appearances. He's a better shot blocker than that rate suggests, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him have a good game against Atlanta tonight.
Thaddeus Young, PF, Raptors (0.4%): The Raptors elected to go small against the Lakers on Tuesday by starting Young at power forward and moving Pascal Siakam to center. Somewhat shockingly, Young played 29 minutes and hit 5 of 9 shots for 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and a block, and he could be in line for another big effort against the Clippers. Chris Boucher played just 14 minutes off the bench for 2 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, and I still think that he'll eventually be the guy filling in for Poeltl. But, as of Monday night, Young was the preferred fill-in for the Raptors.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics
7 p.m. TD Garden, Boston
BPI Projection: Celtics in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)
Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Illness); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Elbow); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Knee)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 41.1 FPTS (25.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 36.1 FPTS (20.1 pts, 8.5 reb, 3.3 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 28.6 FPTS (13.5 pts, 11.3 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.7 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 23.0 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.8 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 19.5 FPTS (10.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 18.7 FPTS (10.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 15.2 FPTS (5.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.2 ast)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 40.3 FPTS (23.6 pts, 6.6 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 36.7 FPTS (22.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 29.3 FPTS (13.3 pts, 6.1 reb, 4.5 ast)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 25.1 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 23.4 FPTS (13.4 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Al Horford, PF/C: 17.4 FPTS (4.9 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.1 ast)
Sam Hauser, SF: 12.6 FPTS (5.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.0 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
BPI Projection: Kings in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Kings: None reported
Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Groin); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Foot); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 48.1 FPTS (28.2 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.7 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 43.9 FPTS (19.1 pts, 12.5 reb, 7.3 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 29.1 FPTS (15.0 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 25.9 FPTS (13.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 18.6 FPTS (9.3 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.1 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 14.7 FPTS (6.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 14.2 FPTS (5.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.0 ast)
Hornets projections:
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 43.2 FPTS (23.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 6.3 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 37.3 FPTS (21.0 pts, 6.6 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Nick Richards, C: 20.6 FPTS (9.2 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.2 blk)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 20.0 FPTS (11.8 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Cody Martin, SF: 18.2 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 18.0 FPTS (7.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.1 ast)
Nick Smith Jr., PG: 12.7 FPTS (6.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 0.9 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
BPI Projection: Pistons in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)
Pistons: Stanley Umude, (OUT - Foot); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee)
Spurs projections:
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 36.8 FPTS (19.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Keldon Johnson, SF: 30.0 FPTS (14.7 pts, 5.5 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Tre Jones, PG: 24.7 FPTS (10.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.4 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 24.4 FPTS (11.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 3.5 ast)
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 20.2 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Cedi Osman, SF: 15.7 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.7 ast)
Malaki Branham, SG: 15.0 FPTS (7.9 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.9 ast)
Pistons projections:
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF/PF: 35.9 FPTS (22.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.7 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jalen Duren, C: 30.2 FPTS (13.1 pts, 12.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 26.1 FPTS (15.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.0 ast)
Alec Burks, SG: 19.0 FPTS (12.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Hamidou Diallo, SG/SF: 17.8 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 0.8 ast)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 17.7 FPTS (10.1 pts, 4.7 reb, 0.8 ast)
Killian Hayes, PG: 14.9 FPTS (6.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.6 ast)
Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
BPI Projection: Pacers in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Wizards: None reported
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 34.9 FPTS (20.3 pts, 5.6 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 28.1 FPTS (11.8 pts, 6.8 reb, 3.4 ast)
Tyus Jones, PG: 24.5 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.7 ast)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 24.2 FPTS (14.0 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 23.4 FPTS (9.2 pts, 8.1 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.8 blk)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG: 19.0 FPTS (10.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 12.7 FPTS (6.8 pts, 1.3 reb, 0.9 ast)
Pacers projections:
Myles Turner, C: 29.1 FPTS (16.2 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.4 blk)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 28.4 FPTS (17.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 23.9 FPTS (11.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 0.9 ast)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 23.5 FPTS (10.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Jalen Smith, PF/C: 22.8 FPTS (11.7 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 21.3 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 21.0 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta
BPI Projection: 76ers in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Back); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)
Hawks: Clint Capela, (GTD - Achilles); Trae Young, (GTD - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (GTD - Calf); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Garrison Mathews, (OUT - Ankle); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 47.6 FPTS (29.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 5.7 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 35.4 FPTS (17.9 pts, 5.7 reb, 3.0 ast)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF: 28.3 FPTS (15.7 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Paul Reed, PF: 19.8 FPTS (9.5 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
Marcus Morris Sr., SF/PF: 17.2 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Nicolas Batum, SG/SF: 17.1 FPTS (6.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Patrick Beverley, PG: 14.4 FPTS (6.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.8 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 52.3 FPTS (30.9 pts, 3.3 reb, 9.1 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 40.3 FPTS (22.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, SF/PF: 34.7 FPTS (16.8 pts, 8.6 reb, 2.8 ast)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 28.5 FPTS (13.3 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 25.9 FPTS (11.8 pts, 10.4 reb, 0.9 ast, 1.7 blk)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 25.0 FPTS (13.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C: 19.0 FPTS (8.4 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat
7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami
BPI Projection: Thunder in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Thunder: Davis Bertans, (GTD - Illness)
Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hand); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Toe); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 58.3 FPTS (30.4 pts, 6.6 reb, 6.2 ast)
Jalen Williams, SG/SF/PF: 36.9 FPTS (20.0 pts, 4.4 reb, 4.3 ast)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 25.0 FPTS (11.6 pts, 5.9 reb, 3.9 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 24.3 FPTS (12.1 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 23.0 FPTS (12.9 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Cason Wallace, PG/SG: 18.4 FPTS (10.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 16.0 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Heat projections:
Bam Adebayo, C: 41.6 FPTS (23.0 pts, 10.9 reb, 4.0 ast)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 40.7 FPTS (22.9 pts, 5.7 reb, 4.8 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF: 25.3 FPTS (15.2 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Kevin Love, PF/C: 22.8 FPTS (9.8 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF: 20.2 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 19.8 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.4 ast)
Josh Richardson, SG/SF: 18.4 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.4 ast)
Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. United Center, Chicago
BPI Projection: Bulls in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Bulls: Alex Caruso, (GTD - Neck); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Foot); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 43.9 FPTS (23.4 pts, 8.9 reb, 5.0 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 38.7 FPTS (18.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 7.2 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jalen Green, SG: 30.7 FPTS (19.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 30.5 FPTS (15.4 pts, 9.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Jae'Sean Tate, SF/PF: 14.0 FPTS (6.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Jeff Green, PF: 13.8 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.0 ast)
Aaron Holiday, PG: 13.8 FPTS (8.0 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.4 ast)
Bulls projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 40.5 FPTS (23.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.0 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 36.8 FPTS (19.1 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.8 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 30.4 FPTS (14.2 pts, 7.7 reb, 3.1 ast)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 28.1 FPTS (14.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Andre Drummond, C: 21.9 FPTS (9.9 pts, 9.1 reb, 0.7 ast)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 20.8 FPTS (8.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 20.0 FPTS (9.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors
8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco
BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Illness); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)
Warriors: Gui Santos, (GTD - Ankle); Draymond Green, (OUT - Coach's Decision); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 43.4 FPTS (24.8 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.3 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 37.3 FPTS (19.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 32.8 FPTS (19.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.2 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 26.3 FPTS (12.2 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.9 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 20.9 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 18.4 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 15.3 FPTS (6.0 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 47.4 FPTS (28.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.5 ast, 4.8 3PM)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 30.8 FPTS (18.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.4 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 27.7 FPTS (17.7 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.9 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 21.6 FPTS (13.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Dario Saric, PF: 20.9 FPTS (9.7 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, SG: 19.6 FPTS (11.1 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF: 17.8 FPTS (9.8 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz
10 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City
BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)
Jazz: None reported
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 51.0 FPTS (24.2 pts, 10.9 reb, 7.4 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 36.1 FPTS (19.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 28.1 FPTS (15.2 pts, 5.9 reb, 2.7 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 26.6 FPTS (14.3 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 19.3 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.3 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 18.3 FPTS (8.1 pts, 1.8 reb, 3.6 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 15.3 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.5 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 39.1 FPTS (22.3 pts, 7.4 reb, 1.7 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 28.1 FPTS (16.3 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.4 ast)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 25.3 FPTS (14.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.3 ast)
John Collins, PF: 23.1 FPTS (12.5 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Simone Fontecchio, SF: 22.7 FPTS (12.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Walker Kessler, C: 18.5 FPTS (8.6 pts, 6.8 reb, 0.8 ast, 2.0 blk)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 18.2 FPTS (8.0 pts, 1.8 reb, 3.2 ast)
Toronto Raptors at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Clippers in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Christian Koloko, (GTD - Illness); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)
Clippers: Xavier Moon, (GTD - Shoulder); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 44.4 FPTS (22.1 pts, 8.6 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.1 3PM, 1.5 blk)
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 43.6 FPTS (25.0 pts, 6.1 reb, 5.2 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 32.4 FPTS (15.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.0 ast)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 31.6 FPTS (20.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 29.0 FPTS (16.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 20.1 FPTS (10.6 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Chris Boucher, PF/C: 16.7 FPTS (8.7 pts, 5.0 reb, 0.7 ast)
Clippers projections:
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 43.7 FPTS (24.4 pts, 6.1 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 43.6 FPTS (23.9 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.1 ast, 3.1 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 38.6 FPTS (16.4 pts, 4.7 reb, 7.8 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 28.0 FPTS (12.8 pts, 10.3 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.6 blk)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 20.9 FPTS (9.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.3 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 18.7 FPTS (10.9 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Joshua Primo, SG: 15.7 FPTS (6.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.1 ast)