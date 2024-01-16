Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

Monday's holiday slate featured another incredible performance by the youngest player in the NBA. Rookie GG Jackson helped a depleted Memphis Grizzlies team upset the Golden State Warriors with some offensive pop off the pine.

Jackson, rostered in nearly four percent of ESPN men's basketball leagues, scored 23 points and tallied four combined blocks and steals in 29 minutes. He now has 43 points over his past two games and is surfacing as a viable fantasy option on Grizzlies team in need of quality minutes. Jackson's teammate, Vince Williams Jr. (10.7% rostered), has stepped into a meaningful and productive role for Memphis, making the team a strong source of value in the weeks ahead.

Monday also included another offensive opus from Dallas Mavericks veteran sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. (24.6%), as he poured in 41 points in an upset of the New Orleans Pelicans, just one point shy of his career high. Hardaway has made the fifth-most 3-pointers in the NBA this season.

Tuesday's schedule offers just three games, but they all include quality offenses and a bevy of impact fantasy stars. The slate begins with the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Denver Nuggets in a matchup of the past two MVP winners. This game appears light on streaming candidates, but Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Jamal Murray and Tyrese Maxey are all meaningful building blocks for DFS competition and offensive player props.

The highest point total of the day is found in Phoenix as the Suns host the Sacramento Kings with a total 243.5 points at ESPN BET. The high total speaks to the viability of building DFS lineups as both teams enter the contest healthy, while a few wings are featured in the Stream Team below. Considering the light Tuesday slate focusing on the streaming candidates in the Suns-Kings contest could prove rewarding.

Tuesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Sacramento Kings (59.7% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Don't sweat that Monk doesn't start for Sacramento, as the Kings trust him in the biggest moments as a key creator and two-way wing. He is capable of building big scoring, assist, and defensive totals in any given matchup and a top play for Tuesday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF, Philadelphia 76ers (50.6%)

Oubre struggled to find his shot in Monday's win over the Rockets but he did compile a game-high four steals. The game was a blowout so he had limited exposure, but that is unlikely to continue against a top Denver Nuggets team Tuesday. He could see 30 minutes of run Oubre against the Nuggets, making him a quality candidate for the stream team.

Grayson Allen, SG, Phoenix Suns (27.8%)

Fresh off a 20-point performance and capable of delivering high-volume 3-point results, Allen is a worthy streaming target given his steady starting role for the Suns against a Kings backcourt that lacks defensive stoppers.

Norman Powell, SG/SF, LA Clippers (11.7%)

The Clippers lean on Powell to bring scoring volume and a spark off the bench. This plan often works, especially given how James Harden is able to him in ideal spots to catch and shoot.

Projections and Injury Reports

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Julian Strawther, (GTD - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

76ers: Joel Embiid, (NA - Knee); Mo Bamba, (GTD - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Shoulder); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets projections:

76ers projections:

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Hip)

Suns: Bol Bol, (GTD - Foot); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Kings projections:

Suns projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at LA Clippers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Lindy Waters III, (GTD - Illness); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (NA - Knee)

Clippers: Xavier Moon, (OUT - Shoulder); Ivica Zubac, (GTD - Calf); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Thunder projections:

Clippers projections: