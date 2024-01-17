Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

There were only three games on the slate for Tuesday after a busy MLK Day on Monday. Joel Embiid played in a back-to-back for just the fourth time this season and went off again for 41 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, a block and three 3-pointers in 38 minutes in a tough home win over the Denver Nuggets. It looks like Embiid's knee injury is behind him, at least for now, so maybe he will play in more games after already missing 10 games thus far. Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 19 rebounds and a full stat line for Denver, Michael Porter Jr. scored 20 despite dealing with a knee injury and Jamal Murray put up a double-double in the loss.

The Sacramento Kings blew a 22-point second-half lead on Tuesday night after the Phoenix Suns went on a 30-6 late run. The Kings then watched as Kevin Durant put the game away with two free throws after a controversial foul call on De'Aaron Fox. The Suns got 15 fourth-quarter points from Durant, who finished with 27 points on the night, while Grayson Allen tied his season high with nine 3-pointers and 29 points. Devin Booker and Jusuf Nurkic both had double-doubles in the comeback win. The Kings got a big triple-double from Domantas Sabonis and Fox had 33 points, six assists and six 3-pointers.

Ivica Zubac status was the biggest injury news from Tuesday. It was announced that he will miss four weeks for the LA Clippers with a right calf strain. Mason Plumlee made his first start of the season for the Clippers and had 14 points, five rebounds and three blocks, while Daniel Theis came off the bench and added nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Both players are worth a look in deep leagues if you need a center. Paul George took over in the fourth quarter and scored 28 second-half points in the win and finished with 38 on 15-of-23 shooting, while Jalen Williams led the Oklahoma City Thunder with 25 points in the loss.

Wednesday will be busy night with nine games on the slate, highlighted by the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers on ESPN and the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Los Angeles Lakers on ABC. Malcolm Brogdon (Portland Trail Blazers), LeBron James (Lakers) and Luka Doncic (Mavericks) are all questionable for Wednesday while the Blazers should be ready to finally welcome Deandre Ayton (knee) back into the mix after an 11-game absence. Derrick Jones Jr. is also expected to play for the Mavericks after missing his last game with a calf injury.

Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. could take a bit of a hit if Doncic is good to go, Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks and Jalen Duren will look to stay hot for the Detroit Pistons and it will be interesting to see if Ausar Thompson can build off of Monday's success when he had 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes in a rare win. Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan have each had a big game recently for the San Antonio Spurs, making them worth a look, while Miles McBride will be a popular fantasy play if Jalen Brunson (calf) misses his third straight game for the New York Knicks. Lastly, the Boston Celtics' faithful will get a look at Victor Wembanyama in his only trip to Boston this season.

Wednesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Miles McBride, PG, New York Knicks (0.4% rostered in ESPN leagues)

McBride will be hard to ignore in fantasy lineups if Brunson is out Wednesday night. He has averaged 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 4.0 3-pointers over his past two games with Brunson off the court.

Alec Burks, SG, Detroit Pistons (4.3%)

Burks hit 11-of-17 shots and eight triples off the bench on Monday for a season-high 34 points, two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes. He has now scored in double digits in 11 straight games and has averaged 20.4 points and 3.9 3-pointers in January. Unfortunately, he is also averaging just 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.3 steals for the month.

Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF, San Antonio Spurs (13.8%)

Sochan hit 8-of-16 shots and two 3-pointers for 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. We trust him about as far as we can throw him, but Sochan has scored in double figures in five straight games and it will be interesting to see if he can keep going against the defensive-minded Celtics. Tre Jones (59.2%) had six points and 12 assists against the Hawks and went off for his best game of the season with 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four 3-pointers last Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Knee); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Calf); Malcolm Cazalon, (GTD - Ankle); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (GTD - Coach's Decision); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Coach's Decision)

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Hawks in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Franz Wagner, (GTD - Ankle); Gary Harris, (GTD - Calf)

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics: Derrick White, (GTD - Ankle); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Elbow); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Knee)

Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Bucks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: None reported

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (GTD - Wrist); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee)

Houston Rockets at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Back); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Calf); Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Raptors in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr., (OUT - Groin); Kevin Love, (OUT - Knee); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Illness); Gradey Dick, (GTD - Thumb); Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Back); Bryce McGowens, (GTD - Hip); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers

8:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Lakers in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Derrick Jones Jr., (GTD - Calf); Grant Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Heel)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Nets in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Foot); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Ibou Badji, (GTD - Hip); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Groin); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

