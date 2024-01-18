Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Thursday

Eric Karabell breaks down how Vince Williams Jr. has gone from a relative unknown to a fantasy darling this season. (0:51)

Why it's just the beginning of Vince Williams Jr.'s fantasy production (0:51)

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

Wednesday's nine-game slate saw some young players shine in elevated roles. It has been a somewhat volatile sophomore season for Jaden Ivey, especially as a player who does best as a lead creator. With Cade Cunningham sidelined by a knee injury, Ivey has assumed a meaningful on-ball role for the Detroit Pistons, and the results include Wednesday's career-best 32-point showing in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ivey, a free agent in just over half of ESPN men's basketball leagues, could sustain real fantasy value even when Cunningham returns in an off-ball supporting role alongside Cunningham and as the lead distributor of the second unit lineup. Patience often pays off with a talent of Ivey's caliber.

In the wake of Wednesday's blockbuster Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. (11.8%) was tasked with filling the void for the Toronto Raptors. He impressively made eight of nine 3-point attempts for a game-high 28 points in an upset of the Miami Heat. With Bruce Brown unlikely to join the Raptors in time for Thursday's home matchup with the Chicago Bulls, Trent is poised to produce again.

Despite a light Thursday slate- with only five games, it helps that three of the contests have totals of at least 234 points at ESPN BET. Friendly offensive climates lead to peak performances that are ideal for DFS, streaming, and prop decisions.

The New York Knicks are heavy home favorites against the Washington Wizards, but this game presents interesting paths to plug-and-play value across both rotations. The Wizards currently lead the NBA in pace, which means more offensive opportunities for each roster. Washington will be without center Daniel Gafford on Thursday night, so the team is likely to run small-ball lineups featuring a playmaking young forward found in our streaming section.

Games between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz and the Pacers facing the Sacramento Kings both feature totals of at least 244 points, thus several players from these rotations are also worthy of consideration.

Thursday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C, New York Knicks (59.7%)

Hartenstein is ranked fourth in the league in rebounding, sixth in steals and ninth in blocks over the past 10 games, He has become one of the fantasy's most valuable big men as the lead center for the Knicks. With Gafford sidelined, Hartenstein could dominate on the glass and around the paint on Thursday night.

Vince Williams Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (16.0% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Memphis' depleted rotation currently heavily relies on Williams as both a scorer and creator. He has 12 total assists across his past two games and with so much usage on his side and rising defensive rates, Williams is a strong play against the Timberwolves.

Gary Trent Jr., SG, Toronto Raptors (11.8% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Trent has unfettered freedom to find his shot and space the floor for a short-handed Toronto rotation. He stands to help fantasy managers as a premier shooting specialist amid Thursday's lighter schedule.

GG Jackson, PF, Memphis Grizzlies (7.7%)

Jackson is another member of Memphis' rotation that merits mention. The youngest player in the NBA has scored 43 points over his past two games. While his floor might be a bit low for such an inexperienced forward, his recent results suggest he will get plenty of run against Minnesota.

Donte DiVincenzo, SG/SF, New York Knicks (19.5%)

DiVincenzo is among the league leaders in added value via 3-point production over the past two weeks and has seen increased playmaking duties in the wake of the departure of Immanuel Quickley. He brings two-way value to the floor with a strong steal rate and savvy offensive contributions. DiVincenzo faces a Washington team on Thursday night that lacks defensive talent in the backcourt.

Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF, Indiana Pacers (19.3%): With Brown off to Toronto and Tyrese Haliburton still sidelined, Mathurin's scoring load should be valuable in a matchup against the Kings which features the highest total of the night.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Washington Wizards at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Concussion)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards projections:

Knicks projections:

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Raptors in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Back); Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Shoulder); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Knee); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Pascal Siakam, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)

Bulls projections:

Raptors projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Thunder in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Jazz: None reported

Thunder projections:

Jazz projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

10 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Grizzlies projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Kings in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Lower Leg); Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Ankle); Obi Toppin, (GTD - Calf); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring); Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee); Jordan Nwora, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

Kings: None reported

Pacers projections:

Kings projections: