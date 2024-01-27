Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

The man who wears a jersey adorned with 77 scored 73 points Friday night. In a week rife with historic scoring performances, Luka Doncic's offensive opus fueled a compelling win for his Dallas Mavericks over the Atlanta Hawks, the very team that drafted him years ago.

With the binge scoring era upon us, Friday also included one of Doncic's key rivals, Devin Booker, tallying 62 points for the Phoenix Suns in a loss to the surging Indiana Pacers.

Beyond the superstar tier of talent, Houston Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore (rostered in 1.9% of ESPN leagues) deliver a career outing Friday, resulting in his first career double-double in just 20 minutes of action. We will want to see more playing time for Whitmore before trusting him as a fantasy option, but momentum is surfacing. Keep an eye on how Whitmore plays in a plus spot against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Atlanta enjoyed another strong showing from Saddiq Bey (20.1%). Bey has become a source of shooting, rebounding and scoring over the past several games and the with the Hawks rumored to be sellers at the deadline, his usage and role could surge if the team trades away other players from the rotation.

Shifting our fantasy focus to Saturday's busy 10-game slate, it's important to note the action tips at noon ET with the Detroit Pistons hosting the Washington Wizards. This battle of lottery-bound teams likely includes the anticipated return of Cade Cunningham. It will be interesting to see how Jaden Ivey's (48.7%) role plays out after thriving as the lead creator for Detroit in recent games. For the Wizards, forwards Marvin Bagley III (16.8%) and Deni Avdija (38.0%) should thrive in this choice matchup.

The rest of the day includes a series of established and budding rivalries, as the New York Knicks host the Miami Heat in a classic matchup. Miami doesn't present much value in the streaming tier, although the Knicks claim another solid option mentioned below.

A meeting of MVP-caliber big men in Colorado pits the Philadelphia 76ers against the Denver Nuggets. The 76ers have a fairly full injury report, so it will prove important to track when the team posts an official lineup card ahead of tip this afternoon.

We will want to watch the LA Clippers' lineup as well, as the veteran-laden team plays the second road game of a back-to-back against the Boston Celtics. Kristaps Porzingis is currently listed as doubtful to play, vaulting Al Horford (20.0%) into a meaningful role.

The final two games of Saturday night's schedule features Doncic and company hosting the Sacramento Kings in a game with the highest total of the slate at ESPN BET (243.5 points). If Kyrie Irving doesn't go in this one, it would drive value for a gifted shooting specialist found in our stream team section.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James meet yet again in the marquee ABC game of the night. While the big names merit the spotlight, I'm most intrigued to see if the Warriors' youth movement can build on mounting momentum.

Saturday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Brandon Miller, SG/SF, Charlotte Hornets (61.1% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Don't let last night's statistical slumber from this rising rookie throw you off the trail, as blowout conditions served to limit his exposure on Friday. Likely headed for an impact role against the Jazz Saturday, Miller makes for an ideal addition to fantasy rosters.

Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, Golden State Warriors (33.1%)

Youth is finally flourishing in the Bay, with Kuminga emerging as a major part of the Warriors' rotation in recent weeks. With at least 20 points in a career-best five straight games and increasing freedom to find his own offense, Kuminga is in a good spot against a Lakers team that lacks wing defense.

Al Horford, PF/C, Boston Celtics (20.0%)

With Porzingis almost surely sidelined, Horford is poised to play a big two-way role against a Clippers team that lacks agility at center. The added bonus is Horford's upside as a playmaker from the high post.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks (28.8%)

Doncic's wild efficiency last night didn't leave a lot of need for Hardway's scoring pop, but it's likely we see more volume from this elite floor-spacer in this matchup of two high-powered offenses tonight.

Donte DiVincenzo, SG, New York Knicks (28.5%) DiVincenzo has risen to a vital role in the Knicks rotation since the O.G. Anunoby trade. His ability to compile numbers across several statistics drives interest, as does a meaningful jump in minutes.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons

12 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Pistons in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (GTD - Hip)

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Cazalon, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards projections:

Pistons projections:

Miami Heat at New York Knicks

3 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Duane Washington Jr., (GTD - Thumb); Isaiah Hartenstein, (GTD - Achilles); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Heat projections:

Knicks projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets

5:30 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Foot); Mo Bamba, (GTD - Knee); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Illness); Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Ankle); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Shoulder); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Shoulder); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Lower Leg); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Eye); Reggie Jackson, (GTD - Toe); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

76ers projections:

Nuggets projections:

Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets

6 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Nets in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Personal); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Rockets projections:

Nets projections:

LA Clippers at Boston Celtics

7 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Jordan Miller, (GTD - Achilles); Xavier Moon, (GTD - Shoulder); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand); Ivica Zubac, (OUT - Calf)

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Ankle)

Clippers projections:

Celtics projections:

Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Jazz in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Hornets: Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Jazz projections:

Hornets projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Zion Williamson, (GTD - Foot)

Bucks: None reported

Pelicans projections:

Bucks projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves projections:

Spurs projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Achilles); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Maxwell Lewis, (GTD - Illness); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Moses Moody, (OUT - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Lakers projections:

Warriors projections:

Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks

9 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Kings in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Ankle)

Mavericks: Derrick Jones Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Dwight Powell, (GTD - Eye); Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Thumb); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe)

Kings projections:

Mavericks projections: