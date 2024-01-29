Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Monday's games

The NBA schedule featured five games on Sunday with some defining outcomes including the Detroit Pistons securing a rare victory over one of the league's elite teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Another indelible moment featured Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey hitting the game-winning shot in a much-needed win over the Toronto Raptors.

Bey, who is a free agent in nearly 80% of ESPN leagues, delivered season highs in scoring (26) and rebounds (13), including the clutch offensive tip-in. Not only does he have at least seven boards in five straight games, but Bey appears unlikely to be dealt at the looming deadline. With Atlanta seemingly open to moving other key contributors from the rotation in the coming days, Bey could actually improve on his already rising role in the weeks ahead.

Sunday also saw Vince Williams Jr. (31% rostered) produce another strong line for the Memphis Grizzlies. With the Grizzlies beset by a wave of injuries, Williams earns another streaming endorsement given what should be rewarding creation duties against the Sacramento Kings this evening.