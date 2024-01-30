Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

In a bit of irony, the main narratives from Monday's busy schedule featured the debut of Doc Rivers in a loss for the Milwaukee Bucks, and the rousing return of Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double in just 18 minutes in a blowout victory over the Utah Jazz. Simmons' unique ability to create, rebound, and defend surfaced immediately last night and he is still available in over half of ESPN men's basketball leagues as of Tuesday morning,

The Bucks lost to the Denver Nuggets in a close game with playing time distributed in similar fashion to Adrian Griffin's scheme, but we should be patient to see how this coaching shift plays out in regard to opportunities and outcomes. One important factor was the improvement of Milwaukee's defensive rotations.

Tuesday's lighter five-game slate offers some healthy offensive climates. The first two tips of the night claim totals of at least 245 points at ESPN BET. The Indiana Pacers visit the Boston Celtics in a rematch of a compelling in-season tournament battle. Tyrese Haliburton is expected back in the lineup, but we'll still want to pay attention to the playmaking of Andrew Nembhard (9.6% rostered) and the two-way production of former Celtic Aaron Nesmith (11.3%).

The other early game has the Los Angeles Lakers making their annual stop in Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers were drubbed by the Houston Rockets last night, while the Hawks have an emergent scoring forward we discuss in the streaming section below.

The New York Knicks cruised against the Charlotte Hornets Monday night, with Josh Hart (35.6%) erupting for an awesome line and additional offensive responsibilities in the wake of Julius Randle's shoulder injury. The Knicks host the Jazz Tuesday evening, with Hart positioned as a strong fantasy option once again.

Injuries appear to influence the other two games of the day as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Golden State Warriors. The availability of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey will prove pivotal in that matchup. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors could be without both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley against the Chicago Bulls. We expand on how these potential absences might affect the Raptors' rotation in the stream team section below.

Tuesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, Golden State Warriors (37.8% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Kuminga has been a revelation in recent weeks and a rare positive for a struggling Warriors team. The 76ers lack bounce in the frontcourt, especially with Embiid ailing, which signals fantasy upside for Kuminga's energy-driven offensive approach.

Bruce Brown, SG/SF, Toronto Raptors (17.6%)

With 18 boards across his past two games, Brown is living up to his reputation as a hustle and grit guy for the Raptors. With Barrett and Quickley listed as out and doubtful for Tuesday night, respectively, it's worth eyeing both Brown and Gary Trent Jr. (13.1%) as viable play-and-play candidates against the Bulls.

Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks (23.8%)

Bey is not just a catch-and-shoot threat on offense as he is now adding volume rebounding to his profile. He has averaged 8.2 boards over the past five games and is likely to play a big role against a Bulls team that is thin on wing defense.

Josh Hart, SG/SF, New York Knicks (35.6%)

While Hart scored just eight points in Monday night's win over the Hornets, he tallied 19 combined rebounds and assists and should fill in the gaps for the Knicks on both sides of the court Tuesday evening.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Hawks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); Bruno Fernando, (OUT - Back); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Lakers projections:

Hawks projections:

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Myles Turner, (GTD - Back); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring)

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Ankle); Luke Kornet, (GTD - Hamstring)

Pacers projections:

Celtics projections:

Utah Jazz at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Knicks: Evan Fournier, (GTD - Personal); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Elbow); Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Thumb); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Jazz projections:

Knicks projections:

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Bulls in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (GTD - Quadriceps); Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Ankle); RJ Barrett, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors projections:

Bulls projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (GTD - Personal); Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Moses Moody, (GTD - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

76ers projections:

Warriors projections: