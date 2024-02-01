Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Thursday's games

A busy Wednesday in the Association featured notable reunions. Damian Lillard played in the Rose Garden as a visitor for the first time in his career in a surprising loss for a Milwaukee Bucks team that entered the game as double-digit favorites. Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, took care of his former team in Brooklyn.

Speaking of the Brooklyn Nets, scoring microwave Cam Thomas filled the bucket on his way to his fourth straight performance with at least 25 points. A free agent in just over a third of ESPN men's basketball leagues, Thomas remains a gifted offensive option. Teammate Lonnie Walker IV (3.3% rostered) delivered his second straight game with 19 points, signaling that his early-season ascent might not have been a mirage.

Thursday includes a lighter four-game schedule, albeit one with some actionable fantasy information to consider. For instance, injuries to both Joel Embiid and Julius Randle creates a series of opportunities for the rotations of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, respectively.

Beginning with Embiid's absence, Paul Reed (5.2%) struggled in a limited role against the Golden State Warriors a few days ago, but prior to that emerged with a massive line in a close loss to the Denver Nuggets. Next up is tonight's matchup with the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

For the Knicks, they host the uptempo Indiana Pacers in a game with a healthy total (236.5 points) and some potentially rewarding streaming candidates. With Randle's high-usage game off the floor, look for the "Big Ragu," also known as Donte DiVincenzo, to step up with more scoring and rebounding chances. He's available for the price of a roster spot in three-quarters of leagues. Fellow Villanova product Josh Hart (39.4%) just delivered a triple-double as a result of commanding some of Randle's high-post creation duties. More on this Knicks rotation below.

A classic meeting of longtime rivals has the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Boston Celtics. The one standout plug-and-play option in this one is likely Jarred Vanderbilt (23.8%) and his savvy two-way game in the frontcourt.

We can also look at the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Darius Garland should continue to ramp back to a major role after missing several weeks due to a jaw injury, while Max Strus (48.8%) merits attention as a shooting and scoring source. We expand on the Grizzlies' rotation in the stream team section.

Thursday's Stream Team

Vince Williams Jr., SF (27.6% rostered in ESPN leagues), Warriors): Empowered as a do-it-all option on offense for a severely short-handed Memphis rotation, Williams is in a good spot against a Cavaliers team that is still deft on defense in the paint, but isn't stocked with perimeter defense ahead of this matchup.

Aaron Nesmith, SF, Pacers (19.4%): A brilliant showing earlier this week against Boston, his former team, confirmed how Nesmith has expanded his skill set over the past few seasons. No longer merely a catch-and-shoot threat, more ability off the bounce has revealed a new tier of production, one worth rostering ahead of tonight's meeting in the Garden.

Josh Hart, SG/SF, Knicks (39.4%): One of the league's better rebounding guards and finally empowered more with playmaking duties given the team's injury issues, Hart is in a great spot to work the glass and the passing lanes against an undersized Pacers roster.

Donte DiVincenzo, SG/SF, Knicks (24.7%): Scoring 61 points with strong ancillary numbers in his past two games, DiVincenzo is positioned for another rewarding outcome against a Pacers team that still lacks steady point-of-attack defense. For those in deeper leagues, Precious Achiuwa (4.7%) could play a larger role on the glass and in the post sans Randle.

Paul Reed, PF/C (5.2% rostered in ESPN leagues), 76ers): We don't yet have a timeline or specificity on the details of Embiid's knee injury, but projecting a multi-game absence appears reasonable. This means Reed is going to often start and log big minutes as the rim-to-rim center for the Sixers in the coming games.

Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG, Pacers (10.0%): Even as the team has gotten Tyrese Haliburton back in the fold, Nembhard's role as a secondary creator has continued. With eligibility at both backcourt spots and a noted ability to score and distribute for a pace-driven offense, Nembhard is a strong play this evening.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play.

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Achilles); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics: Luke Kornet, (GTD - Hamstring)

Lakers projections:

Celtics projections:

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); T.J. McConnell, (GTD - Illness); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring)

Knicks: Duane Washington Jr., (GTD - Thumb); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Elbow); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Knee); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Pacers projections:

Knicks projections:

8:00 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (GTD - Hamstring); John Konchar, (GTD - Ankle); Luke Kennard, (GTD - Knee); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Hand); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers projections:

Grizzlies projections:

10:00 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Jazz in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Foot); Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Hamstring); Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Personal); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: None reported

76ers projections:

Jazz projections: