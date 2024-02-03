Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Saturday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Saturday's games
Friday's fantasy hoops intel leads with another massive line from Jonathan Kuminga. In a win over the Memphis Grizzlies last night, the Golden State Warriors' third-year forward produced a game-high 29 points, extending his stretch of scoring at least 20 to eight straight appearances.
Kuminga has averaged 25.6 points and 6.6 boards across his current streak of 20-point performances, yet is still a free agent in roughly 56% of ESPN men's basketball leagues. The time is now for this breakout talent. Another emergent young Warrior is rookie combo guard Brandin Podziemski, who is rostered is right around six percent of leagues and yet delivered a career-high 14 dimes in Friday's victory.
We find an impressive rookie trajectory unfolding for the Houston Rockets, as Cam Whitmore (95% available) has somehow averaged 21 points and six rebounds over his past five games despite netting just 21.8 minutes per game. Once his playing time grows, Whitmore could emerge as a valuable fantasy option. His dynasty profile is already on the rise.
Saturday's slate features six games, beginning with an earlier tip for the Brooklyn Nets visiting the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons is listed as probable to face his former team, a reality that drives fantasy interest discussed in the section below. The absence of Joel Embiid also means big minutes for Paul Reed (10.1% rostered) and increased DFS upside for first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey.
The Warriors, including that young tandem of Kuminga and Podziemski, are in Georgia tonight to take on the Atlanta Hawks. That contest is tied for the highest total of the day at 245.5 points on ESPN BET along with the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the Dallas Mavericks. With Dallas dealing with several key injuries, including the likely absences of Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II, we focus on a few widely-available names below.
The marquee matchup of the night airs on ABC with the Los Angeles Lakers making their annual trip to Madison Square Garden to face arguably the hottest team in the league, as the New York Knicks have won nine straight. With the Knicks playing without Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, several streaming candidates from New York's rotation make the cut for today's endorsements.
Saturday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, Golden State Warriors (43.4% rostered in ESPN leagues)
Kuminga has been on an offensive tear in recent weeks. While his shooting success isn't exactly sustainable, there are real trends on tape that reveal a growing game. Which is to say, he's improved off the bounce and is often getting two feet in the paint to get his shots off, which, as we know, delivers more efficient offense. It's also a nice matchup for Podziemski given the Hawks only claim one competent point-of-attack defender.
Donte DiVincenzo, SG, New York Knicks (27.2%)
The Nova collective for New York has been awesomely productive of late, with DiVincenzo posing 23 points per game over the past week to go with a stellar steal rate. With the Lakers also lacking defensive depth in the backcourt, the "Big Ragu" could have another big line. Teammate and fellow Wildcat Josh Hart (39.2%) won't score very often, but atypically high rebounding and assist rates fuel unique fantasy value.
Paul Reed, PF/C, Philadelphia 76ers (10.1%).
The Nets don't claim much size or depth at center, which works well for Reed's energy-fueled, rim-running skill set. The defensive pop is also impressive, with Reed compiling steals and blocks in bunches whenever foul trouble doesn't stall his playing time.
Ben Simmons, PG/PF, Brooklyn Nets (53.7%)
The minutes could be limited, but we've seen Simmons flirt with triple-double outcomes in such situations. The boos could rain down from the Philly crowd, but it's more likely that Simmons responds with a solid and diverse line.
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks (28.0%)
The Mavericks will need Hardway's floor-spacing and shooting volume against the Bucks tonight. Capable of cashing on lots of 3-pointers in any given matchup, the scoring ceiling is quite high for Hardaway in this matchup. With starting center Lively likely sidelined, Richan Holmes (0.4%) notably just notched a double-double the last time out.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers
6 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
BPI Projection: 76ers in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Knee); Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Foot); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)
76ers: Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Foot); Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Personal); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 38.8 FPTS (22.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 28.4 FPTS (12.2 pts, 10.1 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 blk)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 26.5 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 25.5 FPTS (8.5 pts, 6.8 reb, 5.0 ast)
Cam Thomas, SG: 25.1 FPTS (16.8 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.2 ast)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 24.1 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Dennis Smith Jr., PG: 16.0 FPTS (5.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.1 ast)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 49.4 FPTS (26.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 6.1 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 38.3 FPTS (19.0 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.4 ast)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF: 27.3 FPTS (15.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Patrick Beverley, PG: 19.3 FPTS (7.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.6 ast)
Paul Reed, PF: 17.5 FPTS (7.2 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Danuel House Jr., SG/SF: 16.2 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.1 ast)
Nicolas Batum, SG/SF: 15.5 FPTS (4.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta
BPI Projection: Warriors in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Warriors: Dario Saric, (GTD - Illness); Moses Moody, (GTD - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)
Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (GTD - Ankle); Vit Krejci, (GTD - Shoulder)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 48.5 FPTS (29.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.5 ast, 4.9 3PM)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 30.4 FPTS (18.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 29.8 FPTS (18.4 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.8 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 26.3 FPTS (16.7 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.9 ast)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 25.9 FPTS (9.7 pts, 6.0 reb, 5.1 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, SG: 24.0 FPTS (10.4 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.8 ast)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF: 13.6 FPTS (7.0 pts, 3.3 reb, 0.8 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 50.5 FPTS (29.8 pts, 2.9 reb, 9.8 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 41.6 FPTS (22.9 pts, 5.3 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, SF/PF: 37.2 FPTS (18.7 pts, 8.2 reb, 4.0 ast)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 27.9 FPTS (15.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.5 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 23.7 FPTS (10.9 pts, 9.6 reb, 0.9 ast, 1.5 blk)
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C: 19.0 FPTS (8.9 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Patty Mills, PG: 6.8 FPTS (1.8 pts, 1.6 reb, 0.7 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. United Center, Chicago
BPI Projection: Bulls in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Ankle)
Bulls: Coby White, (GTD - Ankle); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Heel); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 44.3 FPTS (26.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 43.8 FPTS (19.7 pts, 12.4 reb, 6.9 ast)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 28.8 FPTS (14.6 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 27.9 FPTS (14.4 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 23.1 FPTS (12.1 pts, 2.5 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 22.6 FPTS (13.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Trey Lyles, PF: 16.8 FPTS (8.2 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Bulls projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 42.8 FPTS (25.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.4 ast)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 38.9 FPTS (18.2 pts, 10.6 reb, 3.6 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 37.5 FPTS (20.1 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 26.7 FPTS (15.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.1 ast)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 25.2 FPTS (11.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Andre Drummond, C: 18.8 FPTS (8.9 pts, 7.6 reb, 0.6 ast)
Jevon Carter, PG: 13.0 FPTS (5.9 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.5 ast)
Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks
8:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York
BPI Projection: Knicks in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Achilles); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)
Knicks: Duane Washington Jr., (GTD - Thumb); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Elbow); Quentin Grimes, (OUT - Knee); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
Lakers projections:
LeBron James, SF/PF: 42.2 FPTS (22.2 pts, 6.4 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 41.7 FPTS (22.6 pts, 10.2 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.0 blk)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 37.2 FPTS (20.5 pts, 2.9 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 34.0 FPTS (17.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.3 ast)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 18.6 FPTS (10.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 15.6 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Christian Wood, PF/C: 13.7 FPTS (6.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG/SG: 46.4 FPTS (30.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 6.4 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 30.3 FPTS (11.7 pts, 8.1 reb, 3.6 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 29.9 FPTS (14.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.0 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 27.6 FPTS (14.8 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C: 26.8 FPTS (10.4 pts, 9.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Evan Fournier, SG/SF: 16.2 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jericho Sims, PF: 13.1 FPTS (5.1 pts, 5.4 reb, 0.8 ast)
Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
BPI Projection: Bucks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Wrist)
Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Nose); Derrick Jones Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Thumb); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Nose); Dante Exum, (OUT - Knee)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 53.9 FPTS (30.6 pts, 10.9 reb, 5.8 ast)
Damian Lillard, PG: 43.5 FPTS (24.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Khris Middleton, SF: 29.4 FPTS (14.8 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.5 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 26.9 FPTS (13.4 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.8 3PM, 2.2 blk)
Bobby Portis, PF/C: 21.6 FPTS (11.1 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 17.4 FPTS (7.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
MarJon Beauchamp, SG: 10.6 FPTS (5.2 pts, 2.1 reb, 0.9 ast)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 60.4 FPTS (34.9 pts, 9.0 reb, 8.6 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 32.4 FPTS (20.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.5 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 21.8 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.4 ast)
Dereck Lively II, C: 20.7 FPTS (8.4 pts, 7.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 20.5 FPTS (12.1 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.2 ast)
Grant Williams, PF: 19.7 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Maxi Kleber, PF: 11.2 FPTS (5.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.1 ast)
Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs
8:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen, (GTD - Ankle); Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
Spurs: Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Elbow); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 54.0 FPTS (27.7 pts, 5.2 reb, 7.2 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 35.7 FPTS (15.2 pts, 11.1 reb, 3.3 ast)
Darius Garland, PG: 33.9 FPTS (19.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 5.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 26.2 FPTS (13.3 pts, 7.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 25.7 FPTS (10.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 24.3 FPTS (12.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.6 ast)
Isaac Okoro, SG/SF: 17.1 FPTS (9.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 35.0 FPTS (20.6 pts, 9.1 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.2 blk)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 34.5 FPTS (19.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Tre Jones, PG: 27.2 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.1 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 25.9 FPTS (12.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 3.5 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 20.4 FPTS (10.4 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.8 ast)
Malaki Branham, SG: 14.4 FPTS (7.2 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.8 ast)
Cedi Osman, SF: 14.0 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.3 ast)