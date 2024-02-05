Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Monday's games

Monday marks the beginning of trade week in the NBA. Some impact moves have already emerged, such as the New York Knicks reaching a new level of contention after the OG Anunoby blockbuster right before the New Year. More moves are sure to unfold this week, tasking fantasy managers to be active and agile in assessing new-look rotations around the league.

Another influential transaction saw the Toronto Raptors deal Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. The departure of Bruce Brown, who might even be dealt again given his unique contract structure, has led to a significant usage and production surge from Aaron Nesmith (available in 80% of ESPN men's basketball leagues). Nesmith has become a two-way threat while expanding his offensive game beyond merely a catch-and-shoot option. He chipped in 22 points to complement Siakam's stellar showing on Sunday.

Nesmith's ascent is a reminder that it's not just the players included in deals that see significant shifts in roles and opportunities.

For instance, the Utah Jazz are highly unlikely to move rookie point guard Keyonte George (4.3%) after he delivered a savvy double-double in Sunday's victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the team could be active at the trade deadline with the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Colin Sexton, signaling a higher potential ceiling for George.

Monday features six games, beginning with another look at the Philadelphia 76ers without superstar Joel Embiid as they host the Dallas Mavericks. The reigning MVP is slated for a knee surgery that will keep him out indefinitely. While no single player will consume Embiid's league-leading usage rate, we can expect much more work for Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and even Paul Reed in the interim. Dallas, meanwhile, is expected to get Kyrie Irving back on the floor.

We could see an offensive eruption between the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks in a game tied for the highest total of the night (242.5 at ESPN BET). The Clippers' consolidated offense doesn't offer much in terms of of streaming options, but the Hawks, especially in the wake of Clint Capela's injury, produce several names below.

The Golden State Warriors visit the Brooklyn Nets in a contest that also fosters several fantasy streaming options. The Warriors' youth movement continues to thrive, helping counter the lack of overall team success so far.

Monday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, Golden State Warriors (49.8% rostered in ESPN leagues)

The aforementioned ascent of the Warriors' young prospects is headlined by Kuminga, who has become a special source of slashing and scoring for an otherwise veteran-laden team in need of his bounce and vertical skill set. The Nets don't have the size or juice in the frontcourt to bother Kuminga's cutting and rolling. It's also notable that Andrew Wiggins is listed as doubtful, suggesting Kuminga rarely leaves the court.

Brandin Podziemski, SG, Golden State Warriors (10.6%)

Consecutive double-double performances via both dimes and rebounds reveal how versatile this rookie combo guard proves. The Nets lack point-of-attack defenders other than Dennis Smith Jr., which aids "Podz'" appeal.

Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks (21.5%)

Listed as questionable given a recent ankle ailment, Bey becomes a strong rebounding and scoring option if active. Teammate Onyeka Okongqu (48.0%) is a strong addition given a likely significant surge in minutes and touches with Capela out.

Paul Reed, PF/C, Philadelphia 76ers (8.7%)

Dallas won't have Dereck Lively II in the lineup, which means Reed doesn't face a bigger or imposing frontcourt foe in this matchup. With his ability to create turnovers, Reed's fantasy impact is compelling.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks (29.1%)

The continued absence of Dante Exum feeds Hardaway plenty of minutes and shots. The return of Irving doesn't really cloud Hardaway's role, as he's a brilliant catch-and-shoot force facing a depleted Philadelphia rotation.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Los Angeles Lakers at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Lakers in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Achilles); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Hip); Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Calf); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Ankle); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Lakers projections:

Hornets projections:

Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Ankle)

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen, (GTD - Ankle); Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Thumb); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Ankle); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Dante Exum, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Nose)

76ers: Tobias Harris, (GTD - Illness); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Personal); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks projections:

76ers projections:

LA Clippers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Clippers in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (GTD - Back); Saddiq Bey, (GTD - Ankle); Vit Krejci, (GTD - Shoulder); Clint Capela, (OUT - Thigh)

Clippers projections:

Hawks projections:

Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Ankle); Dario Saric, (GTD - Illness); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Foot); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Rest); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Warriors projections:

Nets projections:

Toronto Raptors at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Jontay Porter, (GTD - Back)

Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (GTD - Thigh); Larry Nance Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Foot)

Raptors projections:

Pelicans projections: