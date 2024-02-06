Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

Often lost in the mix of the trade deadline and the All-Star break is an important stage of the season that features youth movements in rotations around the league. Which to say is, as the season has matured, so have younger professional players. This deep into the campaign, and especially after All-Star weekend, we find front offices and coaches ready to empower younger talent with important roles.

The Houston Rockets, for instance, visit the Indiana Pacers tonight in a game that should see two rising rookies in Ime Udoka's rotation. A quick glance at the injury report ahead of this cross-conference matchup reveals Fred VanVleet, who averages nearly 20 more offensive touches per game than any other Rockets player this season, is sidelined due to a core injury. Glue guy Tari Eason is also listed as out, which means the Rockets are likely to deploy rookies Amen Thompson (14.8% rostered in ESPN leagues) and Cam Whitmore (7.8% rostered) with significant roles. More on these two in the stream team section.

Tuesday's NBA schedule features seven games, four of which claim attractive totals of at least 236.5 points on ESPN BET. Such robust totals often foster paths to fantasy fun.

Such a game tips tonight with the Brooklyn Nets likely to have Ben Simmons back in the lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. With the potential for added possessions against a softer perimeter defense, it's notable that Simmons is a free agent in nearly half of ESPN leagues. Dallas, meanwhile, presents value with wing Josh Green (3.7%) scoring at least 18 in his past three appearances while averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers during this sample.

The Memphis Grizzlies make their annual visit to Madison Square Garden with an injury report that includes 13 players, seven of whom are ruled out ahead of the game, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is doubtful to play given a hip ailment. Such roster erosion vaults several members of the remaining rotation to the stream team below. The host New York Knicks also claim a bevy of plug-and-play options, headlined by Donte DiVincenzo, who rates 17th on the Player Rater among shooting guards over the past two weeks.

Continuing on the theme of emergent young talents for tonight, keep an eye on the Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu (15.7%) and Keyonte George (4.9%) of the Utah Jazz. Both could play productive roles for their teams today, while any action during the trade deadline this week could truly empower them as lead creators.

Tuesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Knicks (33.8%): The most-added player in ESPN leagues during the past week, "The Big Ragu'' has become a volume scorer and shooter for the Knicks in the wake of losing Julius Randle's high-usage game to injury. Against a depleted opponent tonight, teammate Josh Hart (38.4%) also merits attention for both streaming value and double-double props, given his atypically awesome rebounding rate.

Aaron Nesmith, SF, Pacers (22.2%): Second in pace and first in offensive rating, the Pacers' scheme drives some valuable fantasy outcomes. With Bruce Brown in Toronto, Nesmith has become an important cog in the rotation, one worthy of attention against a Rockets team that could run out a younger lineup.

Josh Green, SG/SF, Mavericks (3.7%): The Dallas rotation presents value via Green's recent spike in scoring, as he has netted at least 18 in his past three appearances while averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers during this sample. The Nets, for their part, could surrender open looks as Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic command added attention.

Vince Williams Jr., SG/SF, Grizzlies (15.5%): It's possible we see Williams active this evening as he works through a wrist ailment. Both he and Santi Aldama figure to claim large roles on this decimated roster tonight against the surging Knicks.

Amen Thompson, SG, Rockets (15.5%): Active hands on defense support a stellar steal rate, while, like his twin brother, Thompson is also adept at cleaning the glass. With a likely run of at least 20 minutes, Thompson is poised for relevant production.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play.

Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Pacers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Thigh); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring)

Rockets projections:

Pacers projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Nose)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Rest); Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Hip); Day'Ron Sharpe, (GTD - Knee); Lonnie Walker IV, (GTD - Hamstring); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Ankle); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Mavericks projections:

Nets projections:

Orlando Magic at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI Projection: Heat in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: None reported

Heat: Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Concussion); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Head); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Magic projections:

Heat projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Derrick Rose, (GTD - Hamstring); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Ankle); Jaren Jackson Jr., (GTD - Hip); John Konchar, (GTD - Calf); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Lower Body); Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Hand); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles)

Knicks: Duane Washington Jr., (GTD - Thumb); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Elbow); Quentin Grimes, (OUT - Knee); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Grizzlies projections:

Knicks projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Bulls: Alex Caruso, (GTD - Thigh); Coby White, (GTD - Ankle); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Heel); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Timberwolves projections:

Bulls projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Jazz in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Cason Wallace, (GTD - Shoulder); Davis Bertans, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Jaylin Williams, (GTD - Achilles); Lindy Waters III, (GTD - Ankle); Ousmane Dieng, (GTD - Hip); Tre Mann, (GTD - Personal); Vasilije Micic, (GTD - Ankle); Isaiah Joe, (OUT - Chest)

Jazz: None reported

Thunder projections:

Jazz projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Brook Lopez, (GTD - Personal); Damian Lillard, (GTD - Ankle); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Knee)

Suns: Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks projections:

Suns projections: