Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

Tuesday featured monster games from Luka Doncic, Coby White and Donte DiVincenzo ,while the news of the night may have been a sprained ankle for Jalen Brunson, which quietly knocked him out of the game with five minutes left. He walked off under his own power, but fantasy managers will want to watch for updates on this one, as it didn't look great on television.

Wednesday's slate features seven games with the rising Warriors visiting the Sixers, who are without Joel Embiid, on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Pelicans at the Clippers at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN. Brandon Miller, Jonathan Kuminga, Victor Wembanyama, Trae Young and Kawhi Leonard are all going to be popular fantasy plays tonight, as they are all cooking right now.

The Hawks give up monster lines to opposing studs, so I fully expect Jayson Tatum to go crazy tonight, while teams like the Cavaliers and Clippers will look to keep it rolling. The Cavaliers are 14-1 over their last 15 games and have somehow climbed into second place in the East, while the Clippers are 17-3 over their last 20 games and have suddenly moved into the No. 1 slot in the West behind the Big 3 of Leonard, James Harden and Paul George, not to mention strong play by Russell Westbrook.

Wednesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Nick Richards, C, Hornets (11.9% rostered in ESPN leagues): Richards has cooled off a bit with averages of 8.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in his three February games, but the minutes are still there and he averaged a solid 11.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in January. He should be ready to break out of his mini-funk against the Raptors tonight. Also, I'm fully aware that Brandon Miller (66% rostered) doesn't meet the "available in half of the leagues" criteria, but this is officially your last call on Charlotte's last man standing. He has averaged a ridiculous 32.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals, 1.3 blocks and 5.0 3-pointers while shooting lights out from both the floor and the line over his three February games. And he has been doing it since Jan. 19. If he's somehow available in your smaller league, add him and don't look back.

Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Wizards (35.5% rostered): Avdija played very well in January and is off to a fun start in February with averages of 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers while shooting 76% from the floor in two games. His steals, blocks and assists were better than that in January and he has a nice matchup against the streaking Cavaliers tonight.

Paul Reed, PF/C, Sixers (7.9%): If you feel like Reed lets you down more than he comes through, you're not alone. I feel the same way, but Embiid (knee) is out indefinitely and it's a "now-or-never" situation for Reed, who has dealt with an illness over his last few games. Reed has averaged just 3.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over his last three, but we just need to remember that he went off for 30 points and 13 rebounds against the Nuggets on Jan. 27. And it helps that he's playing against the center-less Warriors tonight. He's due for a bounce-back game.

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF, Wizards (49.7%): Oubre has quietly scored between 15 and 25 points in each of his last six games and has averaged 19.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over that stretch. He has hit a total of five triples over his last three games and had three blocks and two steals against the Jazz last Thursday. He was very aggressive against the Mavericks on Monday and will look to keep it going against the Cavaliers.

Ausar Thompson, SG/SF, Pistons (38.9%): After a string of six straight games in single-digit scoring, Thompson got hot on Sunday against the Magic with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, seven boards, a steal, three blocks and a 3-pointer in 27 minutes. Bojan Bogdanovic is very iffy with a calf injury tonight at Sacramento, meaning Thompson could be the man if Bogdanovic is in street clothes. He comes with no guarantees, but if there was a spot for Thompson to go off this season, this is it.

Corey Kispert, SG/SF, Wizards (1.3%): Kipsert has quietly scored at least 15 points in three straight games, averaging 19 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.0 3-pointers over that stretch. He wasn't doing much before those three games, but he's heating up and his numbers would look much better had he not gone 0-for-7 against the Suns from 3-point land on Sunday. Just don't look for many blocks or steals.

Projections and Injury Reports

Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Raptors in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Back); Jontay Porter, (GTD - Back)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Hip); Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Calf); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Back)

Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Ankle); Draymond Green, (GTD - Knee); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Vit Krejci, (GTD - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Clint Capela, (OUT - Thigh)

Celtics: Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Elbow)

San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI Projection: Heat in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

New Orleans Pelicans at LA Clippers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Naji Marshall, (GTD - Back); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Foot)

Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Detroit Pistons at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Kings in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Calf); Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Knee); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Ankle)

