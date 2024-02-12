Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Monday's games

With football in the rearview, the NBA tips off the new week with a robust 10-game slate on Monday evening. The week ahead is quite unique in that it actually accounts for the days leading up to and following All-Star weekend. Which is to say, this collection of days is considered a single week in head-to-head weekly leagues.

Such scheduling factors undoubtedly play into fantasy value. For instance, the Miami Heat are the lone team in the league playing just three games, while the Golden State Warriors are alone in having a whopping six games on the schedule. This compressed run from the Warriors is in part due to the postponement of games due to the tragic loss of Dejan Milojević in January.

Such a disparity in games played becomes important when considering how to leverage waiver wire decisions, open roster spots and free agent bids to open the week. The Warriors open this busy week of ball Monday in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz, aiding the cases of Jonathan Kuminga (57.1% rostered in ESPN leagues) and Brandin Podziemski (14.9%) as meaningful additions. The Jazz, after all, are ranked last in the NBA in defensive rating over the past 10 games.