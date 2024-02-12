Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Monday's games
With football in the rearview, the NBA tips off the new week with a robust 10-game slate on Monday evening. The week ahead is quite unique in that it actually accounts for the days leading up to and following All-Star weekend. Which is to say, this collection of days is considered a single week in head-to-head weekly leagues.
Such scheduling factors undoubtedly play into fantasy value. For instance, the Miami Heat are the lone team in the league playing just three games, while the Golden State Warriors are alone in having a whopping six games on the schedule. This compressed run from the Warriors is in part due to the postponement of games due to the tragic loss of Dejan Milojević in January.
Such a disparity in games played becomes important when considering how to leverage waiver wire decisions, open roster spots and free agent bids to open the week. The Warriors open this busy week of ball Monday in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz, aiding the cases of Jonathan Kuminga (57.1% rostered in ESPN leagues) and Brandin Podziemski (14.9%) as meaningful additions. The Jazz, after all, are ranked last in the NBA in defensive rating over the past 10 games.
Another notable elements to consider is the continued fallout from last week's trade deadline. The reshuffling of rotations and roles is sure to deliver unique statistical performances.
The Charlotte Hornets, as an example, will be without LaMelo Ball and dealt several high-usage players in recent transactions, which fuels fantasy value for veteran European star Vasilije Micic (0.4%), who just shined in his last game at the helm of the Hornets' offense. Charlotte hosts the up-tempo Indiana Pacers Monday night.
The New York Knicks certainly claim a new-look roster after a series of trades and a bevy of significant injuries have reshaped the structure of Tom Thibodeau's rotation. Alec Burks (3.6%) is already shining as a scoring microwave since coming over from Detroit, while former Toronto Raptors big Precious Achiuwa (13.3%) is posting top-40 numbers while averaging 40 minutes during the past week. Those Knicks visit the Houston Rockets tonight to face a young roster that also boasts a top streaming candidate to consider in rookie Amen Thompson (19.0%).
Take some time to evaluate what your fantasy team(s) might need from both the waiver wire and in regards to potential trades. After all, most fantasy leagues have a looming trade deadline to consider, making this time of the year critical for championship odds.
Monday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, Atlanta Hawks (Rostered in 57.2%)
The Hawks host a Chicago Bulls team that doesn't claim much agility or athleticism in the frontcourt. While Andre Drummond is dominant on the glass, a nimble Okongwu could cut and roll his way to a big night as the lob threat ideal for this fast-paced spread pick-and-roll scheme favored by the Hawks' backcourt.
Amen Thompson, SG, Houston Rockets (19.0%)
Thompson is in a great spot this evening against a New York Knicks team missing its key wing defender OG Anunoby. Houston has also ruled out Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, and Fred VanVleet with respective injuries, propelling this rising rookie talent.
Vince Williams Jr., SG/SF, Memphis Grizzlies (21.9%)
The Grizzlies lack of a true point guard has fueled major distribution duties for Williams. He has maintained the passing volume and potential assist rates of a lead guard, dishing out eight dimes in consecutive games entering Monday night's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets (0.4%)
We've seen Brandon Miller erupt as a top-flight scoring wing in recent weeks, but the team has lacked guard depth for some time. Enter this former Euro League star who has a real command of pick-and-roll cadence is fresh from dishing nine dimes in his last outing.
Brandin Podziemski, SG, Golden State Warriors (14.9%)
Podziemski has become a trusted third guard and even closes games over Klay Thompson. His rare blend of rebounding and passing helps his profile even when shooting and scoring volume isn't part of the recipe.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
BPI Projection: Pacers in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring); Jalen Smith, (OUT - Back); Marcus Morris Sr., (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)
Pacers projections:
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 43.0 FPTS (23.9 pts, 6.6 reb, 5.4 ast)
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 36.6 FPTS (17.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 6.6 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Myles Turner, C: 28.7 FPTS (16.3 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.4 blk)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 24.0 FPTS (12.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 21.0 FPTS (13.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 20.0 FPTS (9.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.2 ast)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 19.9 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.1 reb, 4.0 ast)
Hornets projections:
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 38.1 FPTS (22.1 pts, 6.8 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 33.2 FPTS (19.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Nick Richards, C: 22.2 FPTS (10.1 pts, 9.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.3 blk)
Cody Martin, SF: 20.9 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.3 ast)
Grant Williams, PF: 15.1 FPTS (7.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Ish Smith, PG: 13.0 FPTS (4.8 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.2 ast)
Nick Smith Jr., PG: 12.2 FPTS (6.3 pts, 1.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
76ers: Mo Bamba, (GTD - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)
Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 47.7 FPTS (28.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.0 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 41.3 FPTS (21.5 pts, 5.8 reb, 4.2 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 31.9 FPTS (14.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.5 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF: 31.2 FPTS (19.1 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Paul Reed, PF/C: 27.0 FPTS (12.7 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.2 blk)
Cameron Payne, PG: 18.5 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.6 ast)
Mo Bamba, C: 13.7 FPTS (5.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 0.7 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 48.9 FPTS (27.9 pts, 4.8 reb, 6.3 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 31.8 FPTS (15.5 pts, 9.8 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.3 blk)
Darius Garland, PG: 29.4 FPTS (16.5 pts, 2.1 reb, 5.1 ast)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 28.0 FPTS (14.1 pts, 7.4 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.2 blk)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 23.1 FPTS (11.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.6 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 21.9 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Georges Niang, PF: 16.6 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta
BPI Projection: Hawks in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Bulls: Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Coby White, (GTD - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Toe); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)
Hawks: Bruno Fernando, (GTD - Illness); Patty Mills, (GTD - Illness); Seth Lundy, (GTD - Ankle); Clint Capela, (OUT - Thigh); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Illness)
Bulls projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 43.7 FPTS (25.8 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.3 ast)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 40.4 FPTS (19.9 pts, 10.2 reb, 3.6 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 38.7 FPTS (21.7 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 24.5 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Andre Drummond, C: 23.2 FPTS (11.3 pts, 9.1 reb, 0.9 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 22.9 FPTS (12.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.4 ast)
Torrey Craig, SF/PF: 15.6 FPTS (6.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 48.6 FPTS (29.4 pts, 2.7 reb, 9.3 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 40.0 FPTS (22.2 pts, 5.2 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, SF/PF: 36.0 FPTS (16.7 pts, 8.4 reb, 3.7 ast)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 27.1 FPTS (14.5 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 26.5 FPTS (13.3 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C: 25.4 FPTS (12.5 pts, 8.0 reb, 0.9 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 18.2 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.0 ast)\
San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
BPI Projection: Raptors in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)
Raptors: None reported
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 33.9 FPTS (18.7 pts, 8.4 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.9 blk)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 33.0 FPTS (19.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Tre Jones, PG: 25.5 FPTS (9.7 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.9 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 25.1 FPTS (11.9 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.0 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF: 22.9 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 20.0 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.5 ast)
Julian Champagnie, SG/SF: 16.4 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 38.7 FPTS (19.9 pts, 6.7 reb, 5.8 ast, 1.3 blk)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 36.7 FPTS (22.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 35.2 FPTS (19.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 27.2 FPTS (12.0 pts, 8.5 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.8 blk)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 21.2 FPTS (11.9 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 18.3 FPTS (6.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.4 ast)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 17.8 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.9 ast)
New York Knicks at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston
BPI Projection: Knicks in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Knicks: Isaiah Hartenstein, (GTD - Achilles); Jericho Sims, (GTD - Illness); Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Thumb); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Elbow); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
Rockets: Alperen Sengun, (GTD - Back); Cam Whitmore, (OUT - Ankle); Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Thigh); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG/SG: 45.0 FPTS (27.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 31.7 FPTS (12.6 pts, 7.8 reb, 4.1 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 31.5 FPTS (16.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.8 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 29.4 FPTS (14.9 pts, 9.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF/PF: 25.2 FPTS (16.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C: 22.5 FPTS (9.3 pts, 8.1 reb, 1.7 ast)
Alec Burks, SG: 20.7 FPTS (12.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 42.3 FPTS (22.2 pts, 9.3 reb, 5.2 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 32.1 FPTS (18.6 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 28.9 FPTS (14.4 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Amen Thompson, SG: 27.0 FPTS (11.6 pts, 7.9 reb, 2.7 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 21.1 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.8 ast)
Aaron Holiday, PG: 16.7 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.3 ast)
Jeff Green, PF: 16.4 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis
BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Cody Zeller, (GTD - Knee); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Foot); Dyson Daniels, (OUT - Knee)
Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (GTD - Ankle); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Hand); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Bismack Biyombo, (GTD - Not Injury Related)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 42.3 FPTS (24.3 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.4 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 38.2 FPTS (20.4 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.7 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 34.2 FPTS (20.2 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.5 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 28.7 FPTS (13.1 pts, 8.1 reb, 2.4 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 20.5 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 19.6 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Larry Nance Jr., PF/C: 16.2 FPTS (5.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.7 ast)
Grizzlies projections:
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 34.0 FPTS (22.7 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Vince Williams Jr., SG/SF: 27.3 FPTS (12.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.1 ast)
Santi Aldama, PF/C: 22.8 FPTS (11.2 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
GG Jackson, PF: 18.2 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.1 ast)
Luke Kennard, SG: 17.8 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG: 17.2 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.5 ast)
John Konchar, SG/SF: 15.7 FPTS (5.6 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.5 ast)
Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
BPI Projection: Bucks in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Hamstring); Michael Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)
Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Ankle); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 57.0 FPTS (27.5 pts, 13.3 reb, 8.1 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 41.3 FPTS (22.8 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 26.4 FPTS (13.7 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.9 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 20.0 FPTS (9.8 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.4 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 18.2 FPTS (8.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 16.2 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.5 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF: 15.3 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 50.7 FPTS (29.0 pts, 10.1 reb, 5.8 ast)
Damian Lillard, PG: 42.7 FPTS (23.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Brook Lopez, C: 26.6 FPTS (13.6 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.8 3PM, 2.4 blk)
Bobby Portis, PF/C: 23.5 FPTS (11.2 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 21.8 FPTS (10.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Jae Crowder, SF/PF: 18.9 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Patrick Beverley, PG: 16.1 FPTS (6.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.8 ast)
Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip)
Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Thumb); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Nose); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Dante Exum, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Nose)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 42.0 FPTS (23.9 pts, 7.4 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 32.3 FPTS (15.9 pts, 7.9 reb, 3.7 ast)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 30.7 FPTS (17.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 30.0 FPTS (12.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.5 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 22.2 FPTS (9.3 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.8 blk)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 20.9 FPTS (11.5 pts, 6.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 20.5 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 59.2 FPTS (32.7 pts, 9.6 reb, 8.4 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 42.7 FPTS (23.6 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.7 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 23.5 FPTS (12.6 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 22.9 FPTS (13.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 21.6 FPTS (11.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.0 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 19.0 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 0.9 ast)
Maxi Kleber, PF: 14.4 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.5 ast)
Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz
9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City
BPI Projection: Jazz in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Warriors: Gui Santos, (GTD - Knee); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)
Jazz: Brice Sensabaugh, (GTD - Hip); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Foot)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 43.5 FPTS (25.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.1 ast, 4.5 3PM)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 28.4 FPTS (15.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.4 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 28.4 FPTS (16.4 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.3 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, SG: 24.9 FPTS (9.7 pts, 5.3 reb, 3.6 ast)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 24.4 FPTS (8.0 pts, 6.4 reb, 5.1 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 22.7 FPTS (12.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.9 ast)
Lester Quinones, SG: 15.8 FPTS (7.3 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.7 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 43.1 FPTS (25.8 pts, 9.1 reb, 2.1 ast, 3.4 3PM)
John Collins, PF: 34.1 FPTS (19.0 pts, 9.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 30.0 FPTS (17.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.7 ast)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 28.0 FPTS (16.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 23.4 FPTS (13.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kris Dunn, PG: 19.5 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.8 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 18.7 FPTS (8.2 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.6 blk)
Minnesota Timberwolves at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Clippers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Finger); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)
Clippers: None reported
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 41.5 FPTS (26.4 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 40.4 FPTS (23.9 pts, 7.1 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Rudy Gobert, C: 33.4 FPTS (16.0 pts, 13.4 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.6 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 23.9 FPTS (8.8 pts, 2.5 reb, 4.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 21.5 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.5 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 18.9 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 15.9 FPTS (5.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.5 ast)
Clippers projections:
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 44.1 FPTS (23.4 pts, 6.3 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 40.1 FPTS (17.3 pts, 5.9 reb, 7.5 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 37.8 FPTS (19.7 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.6 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 27.4 FPTS (12.3 pts, 9.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 22.1 FPTS (13.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 21.5 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.5 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 16.3 FPTS (7.8 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.2 ast)