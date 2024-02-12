        <
        >

          Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

          Vince Williams Jr. has assumed the point guard role for the Memphis Grizzlies, leading to plenty of playmaking and scoring opportunities. Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
          • Jim McCormick, Special to ESPN.comFeb 12, 2024, 12:00 PM ET
            Close
              Jim McCormick is a fantasy football and fantasy basketball analyst for ESPN.com.
            Follow on X

          ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

          New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

          What you need to know for Monday's games

          With football in the rearview, the NBA tips off the new week with a robust 10-game slate on Monday evening. The week ahead is quite unique in that it actually accounts for the days leading up to and following All-Star weekend. Which is to say, this collection of days is considered a single week in head-to-head weekly leagues.

          Such scheduling factors undoubtedly play into fantasy value. For instance, the Miami Heat are the lone team in the league playing just three games, while the Golden State Warriors are alone in having a whopping six games on the schedule. This compressed run from the Warriors is in part due to the postponement of games due to the tragic loss of Dejan Milojević in January.

          Such a disparity in games played becomes important when considering how to leverage waiver wire decisions, open roster spots and free agent bids to open the week. The Warriors open this busy week of ball Monday in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz, aiding the cases of Jonathan Kuminga (57.1% rostered in ESPN leagues) and Brandin Podziemski (14.9%) as meaningful additions. The Jazz, after all, are ranked last in the NBA in defensive rating over the past 10 games.

          Another notable elements to consider is the continued fallout from last week's trade deadline. The reshuffling of rotations and roles is sure to deliver unique statistical performances.

          The Charlotte Hornets, as an example, will be without LaMelo Ball and dealt several high-usage players in recent transactions, which fuels fantasy value for veteran European star Vasilije Micic (0.4%), who just shined in his last game at the helm of the Hornets' offense. Charlotte hosts the up-tempo Indiana Pacers Monday night.

          The New York Knicks certainly claim a new-look roster after a series of trades and a bevy of significant injuries have reshaped the structure of Tom Thibodeau's rotation. Alec Burks (3.6%) is already shining as a scoring microwave since coming over from Detroit, while former Toronto Raptors big Precious Achiuwa (13.3%) is posting top-40 numbers while averaging 40 minutes during the past week. Those Knicks visit the Houston Rockets tonight to face a young roster that also boasts a top streaming candidate to consider in rookie Amen Thompson (19.0%).

          Take some time to evaluate what your fantasy team(s) might need from both the waiver wire and in regards to potential trades. After all, most fantasy leagues have a looming trade deadline to consider, making this time of the year critical for championship odds.

          Monday's Stream Team

          This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

          Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, Atlanta Hawks (Rostered in 57.2%)

          The Hawks host a Chicago Bulls team that doesn't claim much agility or athleticism in the frontcourt. While Andre Drummond is dominant on the glass, a nimble Okongwu could cut and roll his way to a big night as the lob threat ideal for this fast-paced spread pick-and-roll scheme favored by the Hawks' backcourt.

          Amen Thompson, SG, Houston Rockets (19.0%)

          Thompson is in a great spot this evening against a New York Knicks team missing its key wing defender OG Anunoby. Houston has also ruled out Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, and Fred VanVleet with respective injuries, propelling this rising rookie talent.

          Vince Williams Jr., SG/SF, Memphis Grizzlies (21.9%)

          The Grizzlies lack of a true point guard has fueled major distribution duties for Williams. He has maintained the passing volume and potential assist rates of a lead guard, dishing out eight dimes in consecutive games entering Monday night's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

          Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets (0.4%)

          We've seen Brandon Miller erupt as a top-flight scoring wing in recent weeks, but the team has lacked guard depth for some time. Enter this former Euro League star who has a real command of pick-and-roll cadence is fresh from dishing nine dimes in his last outing.

          Brandin Podziemski, SG, Golden State Warriors (14.9%)

          Podziemski has become a trusted third guard and even closes games over Klay Thompson. His rare blend of rebounding and passing helps his profile even when shooting and scoring volume isn't part of the recipe.

          Projections and Injury Reports

          Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

          Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets
          7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

          BPI Projection: Pacers in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

          Injury Report:
          Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring); Jalen Smith, (OUT - Back); Marcus Morris Sr., (OUT - Not Injury Related)
          Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

          Pacers projections:

          Hornets projections:

          Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers
          7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

          BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

          Injury Report:
          76ers: Mo Bamba, (GTD - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)
          Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

          76ers projections:

          • Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 47.7 FPTS (28.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.0 ast, 3.3 3PM)

          • Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 41.3 FPTS (21.5 pts, 5.8 reb, 4.2 ast)

          • Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 31.9 FPTS (14.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.5 ast, 3.1 3PM)

          • Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF: 31.2 FPTS (19.1 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)

          • Paul Reed, PF/C: 27.0 FPTS (12.7 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.2 blk)

          • Cameron Payne, PG: 18.5 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.6 ast)

          • Mo Bamba, C: 13.7 FPTS (5.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 0.7 ast)

          Cavaliers projections:

          • Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 48.9 FPTS (27.9 pts, 4.8 reb, 6.3 ast, 3.3 3PM)

          • Jarrett Allen, C: 31.8 FPTS (15.5 pts, 9.8 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.3 blk)

          • Darius Garland, PG: 29.4 FPTS (16.5 pts, 2.1 reb, 5.1 ast)

          • Evan Mobley, PF/C: 28.0 FPTS (14.1 pts, 7.4 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.2 blk)

          • Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 23.1 FPTS (11.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.6 ast)

          • Max Strus, SG/SF: 21.9 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)

          • Georges Niang, PF: 16.6 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.3 ast)

          Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks
          7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

          BPI Projection: Hawks in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

          Injury Report:
          Bulls: Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Coby White, (GTD - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Toe); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)
          Hawks: Bruno Fernando, (GTD - Illness); Patty Mills, (GTD - Illness); Seth Lundy, (GTD - Ankle); Clint Capela, (OUT - Thigh); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Illness)

          Bulls projections:

          Hawks projections:

          San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors
          7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

          BPI Projection: Raptors in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

          Injury Report:
          Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)
          Raptors: None reported

          Spurs projections:

          Raptors projections:

          • Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 38.7 FPTS (19.9 pts, 6.7 reb, 5.8 ast, 1.3 blk)

          • RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 36.7 FPTS (22.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)

          • Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 35.2 FPTS (19.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.5 3PM)

          • Jakob Poeltl, C: 27.2 FPTS (12.0 pts, 8.5 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.8 blk)

          • Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 21.2 FPTS (11.9 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)

          • Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 18.3 FPTS (6.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.4 ast)

          • Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 17.8 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.9 ast)

          New York Knicks at Houston Rockets
          8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

          BPI Projection: Knicks in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

          Injury Report:
          Knicks: Isaiah Hartenstein, (GTD - Achilles); Jericho Sims, (GTD - Illness); Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Thumb); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Elbow); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
          Rockets: Alperen Sengun, (GTD - Back); Cam Whitmore, (OUT - Ankle); Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Thigh); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

          Knicks projections:

          Rockets projections:

          New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies
          8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

          BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

          Injury Report:
          Pelicans: Cody Zeller, (GTD - Knee); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Foot); Dyson Daniels, (OUT - Knee)
          Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (GTD - Ankle); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Hand); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Bismack Biyombo, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

          Pelicans projections:

          Grizzlies projections:

          Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks
          8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

          BPI Projection: Bucks in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

          Injury Report:
          Nuggets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Hamstring); Michael Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)
          Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Ankle); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)

          Nuggets projections:

          Bucks projections:

          Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks
          8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

          BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

          Injury Report:
          Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip)
          Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Thumb); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Nose); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Dante Exum, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Nose)

          Wizards projections:

          • Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 42.0 FPTS (23.9 pts, 7.4 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)

          • Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 32.3 FPTS (15.9 pts, 7.9 reb, 3.7 ast)

          • Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 30.7 FPTS (17.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)

          • Tyus Jones, PG: 30.0 FPTS (12.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.5 ast)

          • Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 22.2 FPTS (9.3 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.8 blk)

          • Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 20.9 FPTS (11.5 pts, 6.4 reb, 0.9 ast)

          • Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 20.5 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)

          Mavericks projections:

          Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz
          9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

          BPI Projection: Jazz in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

          Injury Report:
          Warriors: Gui Santos, (GTD - Knee); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)
          Jazz: Brice Sensabaugh, (GTD - Hip); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Foot)

          Warriors projections:

          Jazz projections:

          Minnesota Timberwolves at LA Clippers
          10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

          BPI Projection: Clippers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

          Injury Report:
          Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Finger); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)
          Clippers: None reported

          Timberwolves projections:

          Clippers projections:

          • Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 44.1 FPTS (23.4 pts, 6.3 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)

          • James Harden, PG/SG: 40.1 FPTS (17.3 pts, 5.9 reb, 7.5 ast, 2.6 3PM)

          • Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 37.8 FPTS (19.7 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.6 ast, 3.0 3PM)

          • Ivica Zubac, C: 27.4 FPTS (12.3 pts, 9.6 reb, 1.4 ast)

          • Norman Powell, SG/SF: 22.1 FPTS (13.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)

          • Russell Westbrook, PG: 21.5 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.5 ast)

          • Terance Mann, SG/SF: 16.3 FPTS (7.8 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.2 ast)