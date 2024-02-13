Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

With the All-Star break looming, it could prove savvy to start stashing emergent talent during this extended pause from regular-season action.

Take the Charlotte Hornets' Tre Mann, for instance, a young player dealt by Oklahoma City at the deadline who has flashed serious fantasy upside since moving to North Carolina. Rostered in just shy of 3% of ESPN men's basketball leagues, Mann flirted with a triple-double performance Monday and could be a key playmaker for the teal team going forward.

Today features a six-game slate ahead of Wednesday's epic 13-game opus. For those in weekly leagues looking to maximize output via games played during this abbreviated week, it's helpful to note that the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings all play both today and tomorrow. Sourcing players from these rosters could prove helpful in maximizing minutes ahead of the weekend's exhibition events.

The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson for tonight's tilt with the rival Milwaukee Bucks. While this removes a good bit of the competitive edge in this matchup, it does serve to empower the likes of Jaime Jaquez Jr. (19.9% rostered) and Caleb Martin (6.2%) with rewarding roles.

The Celtics and Nets play a rubber match series today and tomorrow that could see Dennis Schroder (68.6%) and Ben Simmons (51.2%) handle playmaking duties for Brooklyn's offense. Watch for the status of Kristaps Porzingis, as any limitations or absences would propel Al Horford (23.1%) into a busier two-way role.

The most actionable fantasy counsel might just be an appreciation of ascendant young talents for the Detroit Pistons, namely Jaden Ivey (52.1%) and Ausar Thompson (41.8%). Both are earning more minutes in the wake of the team dealing off veteran scorers last week and should be rostered in more leagues ahead of tonight's visit to face the Lakers.

Tuesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Kings (58.3% rostered): A smaller slate inspires interest in Monk, who is rostered in a solid share of leagues but still is floating in free agency in enough to merit mention, given he's averaging 24 points and nearly six dimes during the past week. With a uniquely high block rate and his volume scoring potential, Monk is in a good spot against the Suns tonight.

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. Sign up for free!

Jaden Ivey, PG/SG, Pistons (52.1%): The coaching staff finally stopped clogging Ivey's exposure with the likes of Killian Hayes and Alec Burks and instead have unleashed Ivey as a dangerous driver and deft secondary playmaker. With the Pistons proving competitive lately, big minutes are now an expectation for this second-year talent.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF, Heat (19.3%): The short-handed Heat are sure to still go hard at the Bucks with a bevy of wing-driven lineup looks featuring Jaquez as a playmaking wing. With an advanced post game for a rookie, Jaquez is in a good spot to produce against the Bucks. Teammate Caleb Martin (6.2%) has been helpful on the glass and, by proxy of the team's injury report, should play gobs of minutes.

Ausar Thompson, SG/SF, Pistons (41.8%): Collecting multiple turnovers in eight of his past nine games signals Thompson's unique fantasy value, even as his offense remains in development. Add in a special rebounding rate for his position and you have a player who can help win fantasy matchups. Those in deeper leagues might even look to Simone Fontecchio (4.3%) for a mix of shooting and scoring success as part of the new-look Pistons.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Back); Jaden Springer, (OUT - Ankle); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Thigh); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Celtics projections:

Nets projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic

7:30 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf)

Magic: None reported

Thunder projections:

Magic projections:

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Shoulder); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Personal); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Knee); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Shoulder); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks: Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)

Heat projections:

Bucks projections:

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Chris Duarte, (GTD - Ankle); Sasha Vezenkov, (OUT - Ankle)

Suns: Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Kings projections:

Suns projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Ankle); Duop Reath, (GTD - Knee); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Foot); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Elbow); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves projections:

Blazers projections:

Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Lakers in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Evan Fournier, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Malachi Flynn, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Quentin Grimes, (OUT - Knee); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Achilles); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Max Christie, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)

Pistons projections:

Lakers projections: