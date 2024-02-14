Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Wednesday's games
Wednesday's 13-game slate features 26 of the 30 NBA teams in action in a grand finale of sorts before Thursday's three-game slate sends us into the All-Star break. The Bulls visit the streaking Cavaliers in the early ESPN game at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Clippers visit the Warriors for the 10:00 p.m. ET late game on ESPN in what should be a fun one.
The Cavaliers are coming off a loss to the Sixers, but are somehow 17-2 over their last 19 games, climbing into the No. 2 seed in the East. The Warriors have won five straight games and Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are cooking, while the Clippers will look to get back on track after losing to the Timberwolves on Monday night. The Warriors will feel like their season has fully turned around if they can enter the break on a six-game winning streak.
The Hawks visit the Hornets and Atlanta consistently gives up monster lines to opposing stars. I'm not sure I'd call Tre Mann or Grant Williams a star, but they're playing well and someone is going to go off against the Hawks tonight. Chances are it will be Miles Bridges or Brandon Miller, but Mann and Williams should also have plenty of opportunities to shine.
The Raptors are hosting the Pacers and there is room for players to eat in this one, as well, as the Pacers have had trouble stopping their opposition for most of the season. New arrival, Kelly Olynyk, could be primed for a solid outing on Monday as long as he gets his usual 25 minutes.
Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will visit Dallas and his matchup against Daniel Gafford and Luka Doncic could be considered must-see TV, while I'm also looking for Deni Avdija to stay hot against the Pelicans after his 25 points against the Mavericks on Monday. Avdija has scored between 21 and 25 points in four of his last five games.
The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid (knee) and Tobias Harris (hip) tonight, so Paul Reed and KJ Martin, who played 26 minutes on Monday despite foul trouble, should also make for useful fill-ins against the Heat.
Wednesday's Stream Team
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF, Miami Heat (7.9% rostered in ESPN leagues)
Robinson is helping to fill in for Jimmy Butler (personal) and had 23 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals, a block and six 3-pointers in a win over the Bucks on Tuesday. Make sure he's healthy for tonight's game against the Sixers, as he's been bothered by a shoulder injury, but he looked great on Tuesday and should be a strong play if he's able to go in the back-to-back. Nikola Jovic (0.6%) scored 24 on Tuesday with five triples and a nice line, and is also worth a streaming look.
Tre Mann, PG, Charlotte Hornets (3.7%)
Mann gets the Hawks in a tasty matchup and is suddenly the starting point guard for the Hornets with LaMelo Ball (ankle) out through the break. Mann's two games for the Hornets have resulted in averages of 10.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 3-pointers for his new team and the Hawks recently gave up 60 points to Stephen Curry and a 73-point near triple-double to Luka Doncic.
Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Chicago Bulls (11.3%)
Dosunmu recently went off for a season-high 29 points with seven assists, a steal, a block and five 3-pointers against the Hawks on Monday. He also had 19 points and five more triples against the Magic in his previous game and he should be able to keep it going against the Cavaliers.
Amen Thompson, SG, Houston Rockets (19.6%)
Thompson gets the Grizzlies and the 'G' in Grizzlies might as well stand for 'G-League' at this point. Thompson is coming on with averages of 11.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks on 62% shooting in his six February games. Just don't look for him to hit 3-pointers and keep in mind that he's hit just 43% of his free throws this month.
Grant Williams, PF, Charlotte Hornets (3.0%)
Williams has been playing better in Charlotte than he did in Dallas and had 21 points, four rebounds, three assists, a block and two 3-pointers against the Pacers on Monday. He gets another nice matchup against the Hawks on Wednesday and has averages of 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 3-pointers in his two games as a Hornet.
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C, Toronto Raptors (12.5%)
Olynyk gets a nice matchup against the Pacers and had 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and a 3-pointer against the Spurs on Monday. He's seen at least 21 minutes in his two games with the Raptors and is capable of contributing across the board, making him a sneaky fantasy option on Wednesday.
Projections and Injury Reports
Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
BPI Projection: Hawks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Hawks: AJ Griffin, (OUT - Illness); Clint Capela, (OUT - Thigh); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Onyeka Okongwu, (OUT - Toe); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Illness)
Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 50.1 FPTS (30.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 9.6 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 42.9 FPTS (23.8 pts, 5.7 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, SF/PF: 38.4 FPTS (18.2 pts, 8.7 reb, 3.9 ast)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 30.4 FPTS (16.0 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 30.1 FPTS (16.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast, 3.1 3PM)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 20.4 FPTS (12.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Bruno Fernando, C: 12.1 FPTS (6.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 0.5 ast)
Hornets projections:
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 40.6 FPTS (23.1 pts, 6.2 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 32.2 FPTS (19.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Nick Richards, C: 22.3 FPTS (9.9 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.3 blk)
Cody Martin, SF: 20.3 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.1 ast)
Grant Williams, PF: 18.3 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Tre Mann, PG: 15.6 FPTS (7.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
Vasilije Micic, PG/SG: 14.6 FPTS (6.8 pts, 1.5 reb, 2.4 ast)
New York Knicks at Orlando Magic
7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando
BPI Projection: Magic in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Knicks: Donte DiVincenzo, (GTD - Hamstring); Duane Washington Jr., (GTD - Thumb); Isaiah Hartenstein, (GTD - Achilles); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Elbow); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
Magic: None reported
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG/SG: 45.7 FPTS (27.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 29.5 FPTS (15.2 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 28.8 FPTS (13.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 28.8 FPTS (11.0 pts, 7.3 reb, 3.6 ast)
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF/PF: 22.6 FPTS (13.8 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C: 21.6 FPTS (8.9 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.7 ast)
Alec Burks, SG: 17.4 FPTS (10.5 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 39.3 FPTS (23.0 pts, 5.9 reb, 5.2 ast)
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 34.4 FPTS (19.0 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.8 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 23.5 FPTS (11.7 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 23.2 FPTS (11.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Markelle Fultz, PG/SG: 22.7 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.2 ast)
Moritz Wagner, PF/C: 16.6 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 14.4 FPTS (6.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
BPI Projection: 76ers in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Heat: Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Personal); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Knee); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Shoulder); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)
76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring); Tobias Harris, (OUT - Hip); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)
Heat projections:
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 39.7 FPTS (23.7 pts, 5.3 reb, 4.9 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, C: 39.5 FPTS (20.8 pts, 10.8 reb, 4.1 ast)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF: 30.5 FPTS (16.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.7 ast)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 26.5 FPTS (13.9 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.1 ast)
Kevin Love, PF/C: 22.3 FPTS (9.8 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF: 20.3 FPTS (10.8 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Nikola Jovic, SF: 13.0 FPTS (6.1 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 48.6 FPTS (27.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 6.4 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF: 31.9 FPTS (19.0 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 31.9 FPTS (12.9 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Paul Reed, PF/C: 24.5 FPTS (10.4 pts, 8.5 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.3 blk)
Cameron Payne, PG: 19.1 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.1 ast)
Mo Bamba, C: 15.6 FPTS (6.1 pts, 5.7 reb, 0.8 ast, 1.5 blk)
KJ Martin, SF: 15.3 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics
7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston
BPI Projection: Celtics in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nets: Ben Simmons, (NA - Rest); Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Thigh); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Celtics: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Ankle); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Back); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 38.0 FPTS (23.1 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Cam Thomas, SG: 26.9 FPTS (17.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.9 ast)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 25.1 FPTS (11.7 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.2 blk)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 22.3 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.1 reb, 4.3 ast)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 20.6 FPTS (6.7 pts, 5.9 reb, 4.4 ast)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 19.0 FPTS (8.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Dennis Smith Jr., PG: 18.6 FPTS (7.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 3.1 ast)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 45.7 FPTS (26.7 pts, 7.4 reb, 4.8 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 36.3 FPTS (21.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 28.8 FPTS (13.4 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.5 ast)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 27.1 FPTS (12.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 18.0 FPTS (5.7 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 14.9 FPTS (6.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Sam Hauser, SF: 13.4 FPTS (6.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers
7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Bulls: Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Dalen Terry, (NA - Knee); Torrey Craig, (NA - Toe); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)
Cavaliers: Dean Wade, (GTD - Illness); Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
Bulls projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 44.6 FPTS (26.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.2 ast)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 43.8 FPTS (21.2 pts, 10.9 reb, 3.6 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 41.3 FPTS (21.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 27.6 FPTS (14.9 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.5 ast)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 24.1 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.2 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 20.6 FPTS (10.1 pts, 7.7 reb, 0.8 ast)
Torrey Craig, SF/PF: 14.5 FPTS (6.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 0.9 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 49.2 FPTS (27.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 6.1 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 33.9 FPTS (16.4 pts, 10.6 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.3 blk)
Darius Garland, PG: 30.0 FPTS (17.0 pts, 2.1 reb, 5.2 ast)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 27.7 FPTS (13.8 pts, 7.7 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.3 blk)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 23.1 FPTS (11.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.6 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 23.0 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Georges Niang, PF: 17.5 FPTS (8.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
BPI Projection: Pacers in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Knee); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring); Jalen Smith, (OUT - Back); James Johnson, (OUT - Illness); Marcus Morris Sr., (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Raptors: Thaddeus Young, (GTD - Not Injury Related); RJ Barrett, (GTD - Personal)
Pacers projections:
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 39.8 FPTS (22.4 pts, 6.6 reb, 4.5 ast)
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 36.9 FPTS (17.1 pts, 3.0 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Myles Turner, C: 27.0 FPTS (14.8 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.6 blk)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 23.3 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 23.2 FPTS (11.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.2 ast)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 20.6 FPTS (13.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.9 ast)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 20.0 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.0 ast)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 39.3 FPTS (20.6 pts, 7.4 reb, 6.0 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.4 blk)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 35.4 FPTS (22.2 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 32.3 FPTS (17.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 24.1 FPTS (10.3 pts, 8.4 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.3 blk)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 21.2 FPTS (7.6 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.6 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 18.7 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Justise Winslow, SF: 16.0 FPTS (6.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.6 ast)
Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis
BPI Projection: Rockets in the 13th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Back); Cam Whitmore, (GTD - Ankle); Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Thigh); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)
Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (GTD - Ankle); Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Hand); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Scotty Pippen Jr., (OUT - Back); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Bismack Biyombo, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 39.2 FPTS (21.2 pts, 9.4 reb, 4.9 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 34.7 FPTS (21.1 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 30.4 FPTS (15.4 pts, 8.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Amen Thompson, SG: 27.8 FPTS (12.9 pts, 8.3 reb, 2.6 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 23.4 FPTS (14.1 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 21.5 FPTS (12.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.0 ast)
Aaron Holiday, PG: 16.8 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.3 ast)
Grizzlies projections:
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 35.9 FPTS (24.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.0 3PM, 1.4 blk)
Vince Williams Jr., SG/SF: 29.0 FPTS (13.2 pts, 6.5 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Santi Aldama, PF/C: 25.2 FPTS (12.6 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG: 20.3 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.7 ast)
GG Jackson, PF: 20.1 FPTS (11.8 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
John Konchar, SG/SF: 18.6 FPTS (6.9 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.5 ast)
Luke Kennard, SG: 18.2 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip)
Pelicans: Cody Zeller, (GTD - Knee); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Foot); Dyson Daniels, (OUT - Knee)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 38.4 FPTS (21.9 pts, 6.7 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 31.0 FPTS (15.4 pts, 7.9 reb, 3.7 ast)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 27.3 FPTS (15.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 26.6 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.7 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 22.1 FPTS (9.7 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.9 blk)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 18.8 FPTS (9.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 18.4 FPTS (10.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 42.7 FPTS (23.5 pts, 5.7 reb, 6.0 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 37.7 FPTS (20.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.7 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 37.5 FPTS (22.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 4.9 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 27.7 FPTS (12.2 pts, 9.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 22.5 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.5 ast)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 19.0 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Larry Nance Jr., PF/C: 16.5 FPTS (5.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)
Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Nose); Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Thumb); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Nose); Maxi Kleber, (NA - Toe); Dante Exum, (OUT - Knee)
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 34.0 FPTS (18.7 pts, 9.9 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.9 blk)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 32.2 FPTS (18.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 25.8 FPTS (12.1 pts, 7.3 reb, 3.0 ast)
Tre Jones, PG: 24.5 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.8 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF: 22.8 FPTS (11.6 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 17.6 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.1 ast)
Julian Champagnie, SG/SF: 14.5 FPTS (6.7 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 59.4 FPTS (32.6 pts, 10.4 reb, 8.2 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 45.3 FPTS (25.2 pts, 6.1 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.8 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 24.8 FPTS (13.2 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 22.9 FPTS (13.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 21.7 FPTS (10.9 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.1 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 16.4 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.6 reb, 0.8 ast)
Maxi Kleber, PF: 14.8 FPTS (6.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets
9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver
BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Kings: Trey Lyles, (GTD - Illness); Sasha Vezenkov, (OUT - Ankle)
Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Lower Leg); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Hamstring); Hunter Tyson, (OUT - Finger); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 48.9 FPTS (25.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 45.2 FPTS (19.7 pts, 12.3 reb, 7.5 ast)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 26.2 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 25.1 FPTS (12.5 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 24.5 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 19.7 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.1 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 14.6 FPTS (6.6 pts, 3.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 55.7 FPTS (25.3 pts, 12.3 reb, 8.0 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 36.7 FPTS (19.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 28.8 FPTS (15.0 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 25.2 FPTS (12.7 pts, 5.1 reb, 2.8 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 18.5 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 16.3 FPTS (7.0 pts, 1.7 reb, 3.0 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF: 13.5 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Phoenix Suns
9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix
BPI Projection: Suns in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Knee); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Ankle)
Suns: Bradley Beal, (NA - Hamstring); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 39.3 FPTS (22.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 7.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Duren, C: 32.1 FPTS (14.5 pts, 11.4 reb, 2.6 ast)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 29.5 FPTS (18.1 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.9 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 21.0 FPTS (9.1 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Simone Fontecchio, SF: 17.1 FPTS (7.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
Marcus Sasser, PG: 16.4 FPTS (8.1 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Danilo Gallinari, SF/PF: 11.0 FPTS (5.6 pts, 2.5 reb, 0.9 ast)
Suns projections:
Kevin Durant, SF/PF: 48.7 FPTS (28.9 pts, 6.4 reb, 6.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Devin Booker, PG/SG/PF: 47.5 FPTS (28.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 6.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Bradley Beal, PG/SG: 37.2 FPTS (21.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 26.5 FPTS (11.3 pts, 8.6 reb, 3.3 ast)
Grayson Allen, SG: 21.5 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.2 ast)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 16.5 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
David Roddy, PF: 16.5 FPTS (8.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz
9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City
BPI Projection: Jazz in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Max Christie, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)
Jazz: None reported
Lakers projections:
Jazz projections:
LA Clippers at Golden State Warriors
10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco
BPI Projection: Warriors in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Bones Hyland, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Kawhi Leonard, (NA - Thigh); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Warriors: Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)
Clippers projections:
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 44.6 FPTS (24.2 pts, 6.0 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 40.3 FPTS (20.9 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.6 ast, 3.0 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 37.6 FPTS (15.6 pts, 5.3 reb, 7.7 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 24.6 FPTS (12.1 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.8 ast)
Ivica Zubac, C: 23.4 FPTS (10.3 pts, 8.6 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.2 blk)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 18.2 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 15.4 FPTS (7.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 46.0 FPTS (27.6 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.1 ast, 4.9 3PM)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 29.2 FPTS (17.5 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.2 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, SG: 26.4 FPTS (10.1 pts, 6.3 reb, 3.9 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 25.6 FPTS (14.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 23.9 FPTS (8.0 pts, 6.3 reb, 5.2 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 22.5 FPTS (12.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Lester Quinones, SG: 17.2 FPTS (8.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.6 ast)