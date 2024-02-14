Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

Wednesday's 13-game slate features 26 of the 30 NBA teams in action in a grand finale of sorts before Thursday's three-game slate sends us into the All-Star break. The Bulls visit the streaking Cavaliers in the early ESPN game at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Clippers visit the Warriors for the 10:00 p.m. ET late game on ESPN in what should be a fun one.

The Cavaliers are coming off a loss to the Sixers, but are somehow 17-2 over their last 19 games, climbing into the No. 2 seed in the East. The Warriors have won five straight games and Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are cooking, while the Clippers will look to get back on track after losing to the Timberwolves on Monday night. The Warriors will feel like their season has fully turned around if they can enter the break on a six-game winning streak.