Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Thursday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

On the final day of action before the All-Star break, fantasy managers have an opportunity to make some proactive moves for the stretch run of the season.

Adding Deni Avdija in the 60% of leagues he's still in free agency, for one, is an actionable example of such a transaction. The Washington Wizards forward popped off for a career-best 43 points last night while scoring at least 21 in four straight. The time is now to add this emergent talent.

Even tonight's three-game slate affords opportunities to improve our rosters, such as giving rookie guard Scoot Henderson (51.1% rostered in ESPN leagues) a shot in what could be a major workload, given the absences of Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe from the Portland Trail Blazers' rotation.

With two relatively high-usage perimeter players sidelined, Henderson, who has posted consecutive games with nine dimes, is likely to be the team's lead creator against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. After all, one of those strong performances came against these very Wolves earlier this week.

Another rising rookie merits mention ahead of tonight's trio of games, with point guard Keyonte George (7.6% rostered) delivering strong statistical performances in recent outings for the Utah Jazz. While the team didn't deal off any veteran guards at the deadline, George is still seeing a meaningful uptick in playing time that has translated to improved fantasy value. He could be busy against the Golden State Warriors this evening. For the Warriors, we'll highlight an ascendant rookie guard below as the top play from the stream team for Thursday.

Even as the Milwaukee Bucks enter Tennessee as massive favorites over the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, we can find several streaming values from this contest worthy of our attention. With a longer lens for value in mind, it's time to give Vince Williams Jr. (28.4%) more attention in fantasy leagues, given a sustained surge in playmaking as the team's de facto top creator.

Thursday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Brandin Podziemski, SG Warriors (14.2 %): We already know that Jonathan Kuminga has arrived as a steady statistical source for both the Warriors and fantasy managers. Now it's time to recognize Podziemski's rise as a versatile offensive engine in his first professional campaign. Having just posted 25 points with 15 combined assists and rebounds in last night's loss to the Clippers, "Podz" is a must-add not just for tonight, but as a potential difference-maker down the stretch.

Vince Williams Jr., SG/SF, Grizzlies (24.3%): The Grizzlies have been hit by a nearly unprecedented wave of impact injuries this season, but one key positive has been the arrival of Williams as a capable creator. As a reflection of this leap in playmaking, consider Williams has averaged 14 points, 7.4 assists and two steals over his last five games, all starts. The Bucks don't present much defensive resistance at the point of attack, aiding Williams' case for DFS play, streaming potential and even prop plays.

Scoot Henderson, PG, Trail Blazers (51.1%): The aforementioned lottery talent has a clear path to big minutes and gobs of pick-and-roll reps in tonight's matchup with the Timberwolves. While Minnesota is a top defensive team, the sheer volume of touches and potential assists drives interest in Henderson.

Naz Reid, PF/C (37.9%) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG (2.0%), Timberwolves: Two very different players providing different fantasy profiles emerge as intriguing options against a soft defensive team in Portland tonight. Reid is a stretch center who brings enough defensive pop (1.7 stocks per game the past week) to merit interest in most formats. Alexander-Walker, meanwhile, is a scoring microwave who has been hot of late.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies

8:30 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Bucks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Ankle); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (GTD - Achilles); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Ankle); Scotty Pippen Jr., (GTD - Back); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder)

Bucks projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Warriors in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Jazz: None reported

Warriors projections:

Jazz projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Moore Jr., (GTD - Knee); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Blazers: Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Foot); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Rayan Rupert, (OUT - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Elbow); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves projections:

Blazers projections: