Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Thursday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

On the final day of action before the All-Star break, fantasy managers have an opportunity to make some proactive moves for the stretch run of the season.

Adding Deni Avdija (available in 60% of ESPN leagues) would be a good start. The Washington Wizards scored a career-high 43 points in his last game before the All-Star break and has scored at least 21 points in four straight games. Now is the time to add this emerging talent.

three-game slate affords opportunities to improve our rosters, such as giving rookie guard Scoot Henderson (51.1% rostered in ESPN leagues) a shot in what could be a major workload given the absences of Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe from the Portland Trail Blazers' rotation.

With two relatively high-usage perimeter players sidelined, Henderson, who has posted consecutive games with nine dimes, is likely to be the team's lead creator against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. After all, one of these strong performances came against those very Wolves earlier this week.

Another rising rookie merits mention ahead of tonight's trio of games, with point guard Keyonte George (7.6%) delivering strong statistical performances in recent outings for the Utah Jazz. While the team didn't deal off any veteran guards at the deadline, George is still seeing a meaningful uptick in playing time that has translated to improved fantasy value. He could be busy against the Golden State Warriors this evening. For the Warriors, we highlight an ascendant rookie guard as the top play from the stream team for Thursday.

Even as the Milwaukee Bucks enter Tennessee as massive favorites over the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, we can find several streaming values from this contest worthy of our attention. With a longer lens for value in mind, it's time to give Vince Williams Jr. (28.4%) more attention in fantasy leagues given a sustained surge in playmaking as the team's de facto top creator.

Thursday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Brandin Podziemski, SG, Golden State Warriors (Rostered in 14.2 % of ESPN leagues)

We already know that Jonathan Kuminga has arrived as a steady statistical source for both the Warriors and fantasy managers. Now it's time to recognize Podziemski's rise as a versatile offensive engine in his rookie season. He posted 25 points with 15 combined assists and rebounds in his last game before the All-Star break and is a must-add for not just Thursday night, but also down the stretch.

Vince Williams Jr., SG/SF, Memphis Grizzlies (24.3%)

The Grizzlies have been hit by a nearly unprecedented wave of impact injuries this season, but one key positive has been the arrival of Williams as a capable creator. Williams has averaged 14 PPG, 7.4 APG, and two steals during his past five games, all starts. The Bucks don't present much defensive resistance at the point of attack, aiding Williams' case for DFS play, streaming potential and even prop plays.

Scoot Henderson, PG, Portland Trail Blazers (51.1%)

The aforementioned lottery talent has a clear path to big minutes and gobs of pick-and-roll reps in his matchup with the Timberwolves. While Minnesota is a top defensive team, the sheer volume of touches and potential assists drives interest in Henderson.

Naz Reid, PF/C (37.9%) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG (2.0%), Minnesota Timberwolves

Two very different players providing different fantasy profiles emerge as intriguing options against a soft defensive team in Portland Thursday night. Reid is a stretch center who brings enough defensive pop (1.7 stocks per game the past week) to merit interest in most formats. Alexander-Walker, meanwhile, is a scoring microwave who has been hot of late.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Illness); Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Pacers in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Knee); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Ankle); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Knee)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Pistons projections:

Pacers projections:

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Calf); Duane Washington Jr., (GTD - Thumb); Isaiah Hartenstein, (GTD - Achilles); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Elbow); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks projections:

76ers projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors

7 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Raptors in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Raptors: None reported

Nets projections:

Raptors projections:

Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Suns in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Hamstring); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Nose); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Nose); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Dante Exum, (OUT - Knee)

Suns projections:

Mavericks projections:

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Ankle)

Bulls: Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Knee); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Celtics projections:

Bulls projections:

Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Back); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Illness); Cody Zeller, (GTD - Knee); Dyson Daniels, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets projections:

Pelicans projections:

LA Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: None reported

Thunder: None reported

Clippers projections:

Thunder projections:

Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip)

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Lower Leg); Julian Strawther, (GTD - Ankle); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Hamstring); Hunter Tyson, (OUT - Finger); Vlatko Cancar, (NA - Knee)

Wizards projections:

Nuggets projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Jazz in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Jazz: Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Hornets projections:

Jazz projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Achilles); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Ankle); Max Christie, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Gary Payton II, (GTD - Illness); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Lakers projections:

Warriors projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Kings in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Marcus Morris Sr., (OUT - Not Injury Related); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Kings: Domantas Sabonis, (GTD - Illness); Sasha Vezenkov, (OUT - Ankle)

Spurs projections:

Kings projections: