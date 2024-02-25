Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Sunday's games

The NBA season is back underway after the All-Star break, and after a lackluster three-game Saturday, things are back in full swing on Sunday with 11 games, 22 teams in action and a set of four nationally televised games. ABC will take care of the early action with the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the fifth-place Philadelphia Sixers at 1 p.m. and follow it up with the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Phoenix Suns in what should be a great battle between two teams still trying to solidify their spots in the postseason.

While LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo all appear on the injury report, all three are expected to play today. However, Khris Middleton will miss the next two games which could thrust guys like Malik Beasley, Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder into the spotlight for Milwaukee. Additionally, Bradley Beal is out for the Suns and Eric Gordon is questionable with a groin injury, meaning we should get a full dose of Grayson Allen today. ESPN will carry the Nuggets and their visit to Golden State at 7 p.m. and then have the Kings visiting the Clippers at 9:30 p.m. in a pair of marquee matchups.

The Warriors are still fighting for their playoff lives as the No. 10 seed but will be looking for their fourth straight win and are 8-2 over their last 10 games. And while the fourth-place Nuggets aren't exactly dominating the competition this season, they're still just two games back of the first-place Timberwolves, putting Nikola Jokic back in the driver's seat as the favorite for MVP.

Meanwhile, the No. 3 Clippers have become the team that nobody is going to want to have to face in a playoff series, especially if they can stay healthy. The Big 3 of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been rolling teams and are 7-3 over their last 10 games. The Kings are sitting in a solid position for postseason play in the tough Western Conference as the No. 7 seed but have their work cut out for them as the Suns, Lakers and Warriors are all trying to chase them down as the regular season begins to wrap up.

On the injury front, CJ McCollum is iffy for the Pelicans on Sunday after leaving Friday's game with a left ankle injury that limited him to just 15 minutes of action. Trae Young is also questionable for the Hawks due to a left finger injury, and if they're both out, look for Jose Alvarado and Dejounte Murray to step into the spotlight for their teams.

Sunday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Grayson Allen, SG, Phoenix Suns (27.1% rostered in ESPN leagues)

With both Beal and Gordon likely out on Sunday, we should get a full dose of Allen and he is coming off a solid line against the Rockets when he had 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals, two blocks and three 3-pointers in Friday's loss. He has averaged 10.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 5.0 AOG, 0.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG and 1.8 3PM in February and should be primed for a big day against the Lakers on ABC.

Paul Reed, PF/C, Philadelphia 76ers (11.8%)

Joel Embiid is still in street clothes and Reed will continue to start at center in his absence for the Sixers. Reed has been tough to rely on due to his inconsistency but did have a fun eight points, 12 rebounds and three blocks against the Cavaliers in 31 minutes on Friday. He was a dud in his prior game against the Knicks on Thursday, when he had just two points, five boards and nothing else, but I like his chances for Sunday success against the short-handed Bucks.

Amen Thompson, SG, Houston Rockets (30%)

The Rockets are utilizing Thompson off the bench, and he'll have to battle with guys like Jalen Green and Cam Whitmore for touches, but he's coming off a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in which he also had two blocks and a steal on Friday against the Suns. He's managed to stay hot for Houston, scoring between 15 and 22 points in his last three games while racking up stats across the board, getting between 28 and 34 minutes in each of them.

Brandin Podziemski, SG, Golden State Warriors (20.7%)

Podziemski's low rostership number is still a bit mind boggling since he's knocked a struggling Klay Thompson to the bench and has scored in double figures in six straight games. He's averaged 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.4 3-pointers and just 1.2 turnovers in his 11 February games. Think about picking him up if you have someone you'd like to drop in your fantasy league, as he should be rostered everywhere at this point.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

1 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: KJ Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks projections:

76ers projections:

3:30 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Groin); Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Ankle); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Hamstring); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers projections:

Suns projections:

5 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Pacers in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Nose); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Nose); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Nose); Dante Exum, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks projections:

Pacers projections:

6 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington

BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Illness); Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards: Deni Avdija, (GTD - Heel); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip)

Cavaliers projections:

Wizards projections:

7 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Magic in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee)

Hawks: Trae Young, (OUT - Finger); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Onyeka Okongwu, (OUT - Toe)

Magic projections:

Hawks projections:

7 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder projections:

Rockets projections:

7 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Knee); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Illness); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Foot); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Ankle); Dyson Daniels, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls projections:

Pelicans projections:

7 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jay Huff, (GTD - Knee); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Finger); Hunter Tyson, (OUT - Finger); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Nuggets projections:

Warriors projections:

8 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Jazz in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Marcus Morris Sr., (OUT - Not Injury Related); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Spurs projections:

Jazz projections:

9 p.m. Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

BPI Projection: Blazers in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Davis Bertans, (GTD - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Blazers: Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Elbow); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Rayan Rupert, (OUT - Ankle); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Thigh); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets projections:

Blazers projections:

9:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Alex Len, (GTD - Illness); Sasha Vezenkov, (OUT - Ankle)

Clippers: Norman Powell, (GTD - Ankle)

Kings projections:

Clippers projections: