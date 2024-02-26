Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Monday's games

After Sunday's epic 11-game NBA slate, Monday offers a quieter quartet of contests. The good news for fantasy managers, however, is that several rotations in action today are influenced by a series of suspensions and injuries, and thus feature widely-available players worthy of our attention.

Monday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Vince Williams Jr., SG/SF, Grizzlies (rostered in 36.7% of ESPN leagues): Memphis is still weeks away from getting some key starting veterans back in the rotation, which means Williams gets more runway to develop and deliver impressive numbers as both a creator and scorer.

Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Knicks (27.9%): Making room for Achiuwa and Josh Hart (43.6%) could prove rewarding ahead of tonight's tilt with Detroit. Achiuwa rarely leaves the floor as a busy rebounder and rim protector, while Hart's "glue guy" game often leads to flirtations with triple-double outcomes.

Ausar Thompson, SF/PF, Pistons (45.4%): Motown hesitates at times to empower their young talent, but Thompson's toughness and work on the glass should play a large role in this matchup with a tough and disciplined Knicks roster. The good news with Thompson is that he can produce an elite fantasy outcome even when his shot doesn't show up, as his defensive rates are already proving to be special.

Duncan Robinson, SG/SF, Heat (11.5%): A shooting specialist who has added more life to his game off the bounce this season than ever before, Robinson's scoring bandwidth has been impressive in recent games. Martin and Jaquez have better two-way profiles, but Robinson's floor for shooting and scoring appear to be the most reliable.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Pacers in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: None reported

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Ankle)

Raptors projections:

Pacers projections:

Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Suspension); Marcus Sasser, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Thumb); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Elbow); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Pistons projections:

Knicks projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Nets in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Leg); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Grizzlies: John Konchar, (OUT - Thumb); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Scotty Pippen Jr., (OUT - Back); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder)

Nets projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Kings in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Orlando Robinson, (GTD - Back); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Knee); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Knee); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Suspension); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Shoulder); Thomas Bryant, (OUT - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Kings: Alex Len, (GTD - Illness); Sasha Vezenkov, (OUT - Ankle)

Heat projections:

Kings projections: