Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

With 22 NBA rosters in action on Tuesday, there are plenty of players and rotation scenarios for fantasy managers to consider ahead of tonight's busy slate. When faced with a schedule that features this many games, it can help to refer to a few critical sources of information to help sift for actionable decisions.

We can begin with the injury report. The Atlanta Hawks, for instance, won't have Trae Young (finger) or Onyeka Okongwu (toe) in the lineup tonight against the visiting Utah Jazz. Not only does this propel Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela into major roles worthy of increased attention as DFS building blocks, but Young's high-usage game filters deeper into the Hawks' rotation to the likes of De'Andre Hunter (13.5% rostered in ESPN leagues) and Saddiq Bey (26.0% rostered).

Spend just a few minutes looking over injury information prior to such busy days in the league and proactive moves become reflexive, such as recognizing that LaMelo Ball's absence tonight with an ankle ailment propels Tre Mann (9.9%) back into a rewarding creation role at the helm of the Hornets' offense.

We can also use ESPN BET information for this 11-game evening to help provide some context as to which contests appear most fantasy friendly. As you might guess, we'll want to gravitate to games that claim lofty point totals, and it's even better if those games also include narrower spreads, which indicates both plenty of offense and an expectation for a competitive contest, often resulting in big numbers and minutes for the key members of respective rotations.

Looking at Tuesday's schedule, it's a day rife with potentially big scoring margins, as six contests have double-digit spreads. That Jazz vs. Hawks game, however, has a total of 236.5 points with a spread of just 1.5 points in the Hawks' favor, suggesting the likes of Keyonte George (more on him below) and those Atlanta wings are worthy of more attention. Another fun one includes the Dallas Mavericks making their annual visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game with a respectable total (233.5) and reasonable line (Cavaliers -4.5).

Another helpful resource is, well, this column. The streaming section and our daily index of predictive analytics tied to each matchup serve my fantasy roster(s) well. Today, for example, we feature a tandem of emergent wings for the New Orleans Pelicans that could help fantasy outcomes for the critical final weeks of the regular season.

Tuesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Herbert Jones, SF/PF, Pelicans (32.3% rostered in ESPN leagues): Defense has never been a concern when it comes to evaluating Jones' statistical profile; he has long been one of the more productive players in combining steals and swats. Now that he's scored in double-figures in seven of his past eight outings, however, he's ascending to a new level of two-way value right in time for the most important stretch of the fantasy campaign. The Knicks are a tough matchup, but Jones has the tools to deliver a fun, two-way showing.

Men's Tournament Challenge Complete your bracket by selecting the winner for each game of the 2024 men's NCAA tournament. Play Men's Tournament Challenge

Josh Hart, SG/SF, Knicks (44.8% rostered): A game-winning layup capped a wild finish for the Knicks last night, but it also revealed that Hart is a key part of the end-of-game dynamics for New York. Always one of the league's best rebounding guards, Hart is now adding scoring and playmaking to fuller box scores.

Keyonte George, PG/SG, Jazz (10.4%): It's likely that his 33-point outburst prior to the All-Star break was an outlier, but the continued passing production is a sign of sustainable playmaking production. This matchup with Atlanta, meanwhile, is inviting.

Trey Murphy III, SG/SF, Pelicans (11.4%): A league-winning type of producer after the break last spring, Murphy has spent a good bit of this season regaining form after enduring surgery this past fall. The good news is he's turning a corner in both regards to production, but more tellingly in minutes logged. A gifted shooter with a knack for disrupting passing lanes, the injury to Dyson Daniels likely means a continued major role for Murphy, including tonight's visit to the Garden.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Nose); Josh Green, (GTD - Elbow); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Nose); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Nose)

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: Magic in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Cam Thomas, (GTD - Ankle); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Knee); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Magic: Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Knee); Paolo Banchero, (GTD - Illness)

Nets projections:

Magic projections:

Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Gui Santos, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: Corey Kispert, (GTD - Illness); Deni Avdija, (GTD - Heel); Landry Shamet, (GTD - Neck); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Pelvis); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip)

Warriors projections:

Wizards projections:

Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Jazz in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye, (GTD - Back); Onyeka Okongwu, (OUT - Toe); Trae Young, (OUT - Finger)

Jazz projections:

Hawks projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: KJ Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics: None reported

76ers projections:

Celtics projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, (GTD - Ankle); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Foot); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Suspension); Dyson Daniels, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Thumb); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Elbow); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans projections:

Knicks projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Marcus Morris Sr., (OUT - Not Injury Related); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert, (GTD - Ankle); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Spurs projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Bulls in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Ankle); Marcus Sasser, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Knee); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Pistons projections:

Bulls projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Davis Bertans, (GTD - Knee); Seth Curry, (GTD - Hip); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)

Hornets projections:

Bucks projections:

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

10 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder: None reported

Rockets projections:

Thunder projections:

Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Heat in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Orlando Robinson, (GTD - Back); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Knee); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Knee); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Shoulder); Thomas Bryant, (OUT - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers: Rayan Rupert, (GTD - Ankle); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Thigh); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Elbow); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Heat projections:

Blazers projections: