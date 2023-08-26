It's hard to beat fantasy football season, but it can also be tough to read every article we publish all summer.
In order to help you prepare for your drafts as quickly as possible, we present you with the E+ fantasy football cheat sheet, a curated rundown of all of the best analysis to help you win your league.
Our PDF aggregates the names and rankings featured in the following content:
Mike Clay's Ultimate Draft Board (E+)
Karabell's "Do Draft" list and "Do Not Draft" list (E+)
Field Yates' Favorite fantasy options in 2023 (E+)
Liz Loza's Draft-day takeaways
Clay's Dynasty and Rookie rankings
Tristan H. Cockcroft, Clay and Moody's IDP rankings (DL, LB, DB)
This file will be updated regularly from now through the start of the season, so you'll have the latest info and analysis no matter when you draft.
Here it is: ESPN+'s (printable!) fantasy football draft cheat sheet for the 2023 season.