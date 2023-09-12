Expected fantasy points (xFP): 2023 leaderboard for QBs

Expected fantasy points (xFP) strip away player talent and efficiency and focus solely on opportunity.

FORP -- fantasy points over replacement player -- is the difference between a player's actual fantasy point total (FF Pts) and his xFP (expected total).

Quarterback adjustments are made as follows:

Pass attempts: No change

Pass completions: Pass attempts multiplied by a passer's expected completion percentage based on depth of throw, location and target position

Passing yardage: Pass attempts multiplied by a passer's expected yardage based on depth of throw, location and target position