Expected fantasy points (xFP): 2023 leaderboard for QBs

Expected fantasy points (xFP) strip away player talent and efficiency and focus solely on opportunity.
FORP -- fantasy points over replacement player -- is the difference between a player's actual fantasy point total (FF Pts) and his xFP (expected total).
Quarterback adjustments are made as follows:
Pass attempts: No change
Pass completions: Pass attempts multiplied by a passer's expected completion percentage based on depth of throw, location and target position
Passing yardage: Pass attempts multiplied by a passer's expected yardage based on depth of throw, location and target position
Passing touchdowns: Passing xTD
Interceptions: Pass attempts multiplied by a passer's expected interceptions based on depth of throw, location and target position
Rushing attempts: No change
Rushing yardage: Rush attempts multiplied by a rusher's expected yardage based type of rushing attempt
Rushing touchdowns: Rushing xTD
Two-point conversions: xTD multiplied by the league average two-point rate
Fumbles lost: Touches multiplied by the league average rate
Here are the 2023 OFP leaders at quarterback: