          Expected fantasy points (xFP): 2023 leaderboard for RBs

          • Mike Clay, ESPN WriterSep 12, 2023, 12:00 PM ET
            • Fantasy football, NFL analyst for ESPN.com
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            • Founding director of Pro Football Focus Fantasy
            • 2013 FSTA award winner for most accurate preseason rankings
          Expected fantasy points (xFP) strip away player talent and efficiency and focus solely on opportunity.

          FORP -- fantasy points over replacement player -- is the difference between a player's actual fantasy point total (FF points) and his xFP (expected total).

          Running back adjustments are made as follows:

          Rushing attempts: No change

          Rushing yardage: Rush attempts multiplied by a rusher's expected yardage based on position, in-box defenders and rush direction

          Rushing touchdowns: Rushing xTD

          Targets: No change

          Receptions: Targets multiplied by a receiver's expected catch rate based on depth of throw, location and position

          Receiving yardage: Targets multiplied by a receiver's expected yardage based on depth of throw, location and position

          Receiving touchdowns: Receiving xTD

          Two-point conversions: xTD multiplied by the league average two-point rate

          Fumbles lost: Touches multiplied by the league average rate

          Return touchdowns: Excluded due to extreme rareness and randomness

          Here is the 2023 xFP leaderboard for running backs: