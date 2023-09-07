Throughout the NFL regular season, we'll meet here on Thursdays to break down the film from a fantasy football perspective. I'm looking for trends and tendencies on both side of the ball to give fantasy managers a jump when they set their weekly lineups. Schemes matter. So does offensive deployment in weekly matchups. And remember, the game tape always tells us a story.

Heading into the first week of the season, we won't focus on the Tier 1 players. Those guys are already locked in as your fantasy starters. Instead, let's look at a flex play with upside and a couple players you can move up this week based on the matchup. Plus, we'll discuss the players I have some questions about, in addition to some fantasy targets we need to monitor this Sunday.

Week 1 is finally here. Let's get into it.

Week 1 upgrades

DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

Moore caught just nine screen passes last season with the Panthers, but in this Chicago offense, that number should elevate quickly, starting with the Week 1 matchup versus the Green Bay defense. Moore has the ball carrier vision and physical play style to produce after the catch. These are easy tosses for quarterback Justin Fields and will allow Moore to get loose in space. Add in the schemed crossers here, as the Bears can set up Fields to attack coverage voids with Moore as his primary read. Those are quick, high-percentage throws. You can start Moore with confidence this week as a PPR flex in your lineup.