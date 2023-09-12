        <
          Fantasy football streaming pickups for Week 2: Brock Purdy provides a solid floor

          Brock Purdy enjoyed a solid Week 1 in Pittsburgh and is set up to provide a strong floor against the Rams on Sunday. Joe Sargent/Getty Images
          • Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff WriterSep 12, 2023, 12:07 PM ET
          Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as a matchup-dependent play to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

          Players listed below are rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues. Although you might notice some overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchup and not on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

          And with injuries already taking their toll, here are the top potential streamers to target ahead of the Week 2 games:

          All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

          Quarterback