Throughout the NFL regular season, we'll meet here on Thursdays to break down the film from a fantasy football perspective. I'm looking for trends and tendencies on both side of the ball to give fantasy managers a jump when they set their weekly lineups. Schemes matter. So does offensive deployment in weekly matchups. And remember, the game tape always tells us a story.

As we head into Week 2, I'm WR-heavy here. From the upgrades to the question marks, there are plenty of pass-catchers below. And I've also got a few players to keep your eye on as you watch the games this weekend. There are players with potential who should be on your radar.

All references to fantasy scoring are for PPR leagues, unless otherwise noted.

Week 1 upgrades

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

There was a considerable effort to get the ball into Flowers' hands during the Week 1 win over Houston. He saw 11 offensive touches, catching nine of 10 targets for 78 yards and adding two carries for 9 more yards. Flowers finished with 17.7 fantasy points, and the offensive deployment works. Multiple alignments, isolation routes, screens and fly sweeps. Plus, he's such an easy and explosive mover. Even if Flowers' total volume takes a slight dip this week against the Bengals, his playmaking ability and usage as a motion/movement player push him into the WR3/flex discussion.