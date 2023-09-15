        <
          ESPN+ Cheat Sheet: Best fantasy football advice for Week 2

          Najee Harris struggled in Week 1 and faces a tough matchup at home against the Browns in Week 2 on Monday NIght Football Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
          • ESPN Fantasy
          Sep 15, 2023, 12:28 PM ET

          The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 1 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's "Playbook" and "Shadow Report,: Matt Bowen's "Film Room," Tristan H. Cockcroft's "Matchup Map", Liz Loza's "Facts vs. Feelings" and Eric Karabell's "Fantasy Hot Seat," Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up to a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

          Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

          Green Bay Packers @ Atlanta Falcons -1.5
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET

          Over/Under Total: 40 (ninth highest)
          FPI favorite: Atlanta Falcons (51.5% chance to win outright)

          Green Bay Packers injury watch: WR Romeo Doubs: Q; WR Christian Watson: Q; RB Aaron Jones: Q

          Atlanta Falcons injury watch: none to report

          Best of the Week

          Las Vegas Raiders @ Buffalo Bills -8
          Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET

          Over/Under Total: 47 (2nd highest)
          FPI favorite: Buffalo Bills (71.4% chance to win outright)