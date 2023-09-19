Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as a matchup-dependent play to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

Players listed below are rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues. Although you might notice some overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchup and not on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

With potential spots open in your lineup due to injuries at quarterback and running back, we have options here to discuss. We'll also hit on the pass-catchers with WR3/flex upside, in addition to an available defense with a prime Week 3 matchup.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterback

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (39.8% rostered; vs. Saints)

Tougher matchup this week for Love versus Dennis Allen's defense, but we can't ignore the production from the Packers quarterback. Love has thrown for three touchdowns and registered more than 20 fantasy points in each of his first two starts this season. He's playing as a ball distributor in Matt LaFleur's offense, and he could get a boost against the Saints if explosive-play wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) is up for the game. He's a potential streaming option as a QB1 in deeper leagues and locked in as a starter in 2-QB/superflex formats.