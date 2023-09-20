By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defense schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start decisions and fantasy advice each week. Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can also help you make the best waiver wire pickups.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected shadow matchups

Bears' DJ Moore vs. Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed (Shadow)

Sneed was tasked with shadowing Calvin Ridley last week and the plan seemed to work well. Jacksonville's top receiver was held to 32 yards on seven targets in the game, leaving Christian Kirk to dominate from the slot (103 yards on 13 targets). Moore aligns on the perimeter 80% of the time, so we can expect these two to face off on most of Chicago's pass plays this week. Kansas City's pass defense is off to a decent start (second-fewest fantasy points allowed over expected).

Takeaway: