Throughout the NFL regular season, we'll meet here on Thursdays to break down the film from a fantasy football perspective. I'm looking for trends and tendencies on both side of the ball to give fantasy managers a jump when they set their weekly lineups. Schemes matter. So does offensive deployment in weekly matchups. And remember, the game tape always tells us a story.

Looking ahead to Week 3, I've focused on a couple receivers who are seeing volume and winning on schemed throws. Plus, there are running backs to discuss in here, and a dual-threat quarterback who has yet to break out this season. As always, we'll finish with three players to potentially put on your fantasy radar when you're watching the games this weekend.

All references to fantasy scoring are for PPR leagues, unless otherwise noted.

Week 3 upgrades

Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Atwell has logged at least 15 fantasy points in each of his first two games. The volume is there, too, as he's seen at least eight targets each week. Plus, Sean McVay is setting up Atwell with pre-snap motion to get him free access off the ball. Atwell has caught seven passes and averaged 18.1 yards per catch when being deployed off motion. Remember, Atwell is a true burner who can get up to top speed quickly when attacking the second and third level of the field. So, he brings explosive-play ability here as a complement to Puka Nacua in the Rams' route tree. And with the way Matthew Stafford is driving the ball on tape right now, Atwell is an upside WR3 this week versus the Bengals.