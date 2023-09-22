Justin Fields among players on the Week 3 fantasy football hot seat

Each Friday during the 2023 NFL and fantasy football season, Eric Karabell will bring his always-reasonable perspective to highlight the biggest storylines heading into the weekend's games.

Fantasy football managers do not covet Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields because he is a skilled or accomplished passer. He isn't. They did target Fields among the first five quarterbacks in preseason ESPN average live drafts because he rushed for an historic 1,143 yards -- second in NFL history for a QB -- and eight touchdowns last season, better totals than most running backs. He also threw for 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. This duality of skills, even at vastly differing levels, makes Fields so valuable in the fantasy world, even if, well, the real world may not be so enamored or impressed.

Fields clearly desires to run a lot more. The Bears clearly desire a pocket passer. Fantasy managers are clear that they just desire production. Things came to a head in a somewhat dramatic, perhaps ill-advised press conference this past Wednesday when Fields told unsuspecting reporters he needs to be "thinking less and playing more," suggesting coaches do not allow him the freedom to play as he likes to blame for his robotic, underachieving performance. "That's when I play my best, when I'm just out there playing free and being myself."

Well then, Fields firmly placed himself on the proverbial Hot Seat for the Week 3 road game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, as he is 5-22 as a starting quarterback in his three-year career and currently on a 12-game losing streak. Oddsmakers don't like Chicago's chances to compete. Patrick Mahomes, quite skilled as a pocket passer, cannot wait to face Chicago's terrible defense. -Fields, a poor decision maker and inaccurate thrower, hardly has the same luxury ... but he sure has the legs.