Rhamondre Stevenson among players on the Week 4 fantasy football hot seat

Each Friday during the 2023 NFL and fantasy football season, Eric Karabell will bring his always-reasonable perspective to highlight the biggest storylines heading into the weekend's games.

Fantasy football managers most likely brushed off the news when the New England Patriots signed veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott in mid-August, knowing how well incumbent Rhamondre Stevenson played last season. After all, Stevenson finished the 2022 season seventh among running backs in PPR scoring, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards and catching 69 passes, averaging nearly 15 PPR points per week. Stevenson earned his fourth-round status in ESPN average live drafts, and he figured to be a safe RB2 option.

Three weeks into this season, Stevenson is averaging 2.9 yards per carry, and he has been disappointingly consistent on a game-to-game basis, averaging no better than 3.3 yards per tote in any game, despite ample volume. Elliott, averaging 4.4 yards per carry through three games, has not been the problem. Stevenson averaged 5 yards per rush and more than four receptions per game last season. He has four catches in the past two games as the Patriots travel to Dallas for a highlight Week 4 game.

More was expected and Stevenson, 10th in the league in rushing attempts but 31st in rushing yards, may be on the proverbial Hot Seat this weekend as Elliott returns to Dallas, certainly motivated to face his former team. Elliott is averaging only 6.1 PPR points per game, but he did get 16 rushing attempts in Week 3 (Stevenson had 19), and perhaps the Patriots try to get him a few shots at a touchdown Sunday, if not more. Perhaps Stevenson's hold as the top option should not be in danger since, in fairness, he ranks 16th among RBs in PPR scoring, though a few ticks down from last season's production.