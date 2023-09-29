ESPN+ Cheat Sheet: Best fantasy football advice for Week 4

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 4 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's "Playbook" and "Shadow Report," Matt Bowen's "Film Room," Tristan H. Cockcroft's "Matchup Map" and Liz Loza's "Facts vs Feelings." Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up to a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

Wembley Stadium, LondonSunday 9:30 AM ET43 (ninth highest)Jaguars by 0.8 (52.4% to win outright)% chance to win outright)

Atlanta Falcons injury watch: RB Cordarrelle Patterson: Q; WR Josh Ali: D

Jacksonville Jaguars injury watch: WR Jamal Agnew: Q; WR Zay Jones: O

Best of the Week

Film Room: Matt Bowen likes Evan Engram against the TE-friendly Falcons.

The Playbook: Mike Clay no longer likes Trevor Lawrence as a potential fantasy starter.

ESPN + Continue reading this article and more from top writers, for only $9.99/mo. Continue Reading Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkSunday 1:00 PM ET53.5 (Highest)Dolphins by 0.4 (51.2% to win outright)% chance to win outright)