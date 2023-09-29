        <
          ESPN+ Cheat Sheet: Best fantasy football advice for Week 4

          Tua Tagovailoa and the top-scoring Miami Dolphins offense face off against a Bills defense that has given up the second-fewest yards and points in the NFL through the first three weeks. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
          • ESPN Fantasy
          Sep 29, 2023, 11:30 AM ET

          The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 4 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's "Playbook" and "Shadow Report," Matt Bowen's "Film Room," Tristan H. Cockcroft's "Matchup Map" and Liz Loza's "Facts vs Feelings." Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up to a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

          Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

          Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars -3
          Wembley Stadium, London
          Sunday 9:30 AM ET

          Over/Under Total: 43 (ninth highest)
          FPI favorite: Jaguars by 0.8 (52.4% to win outright)% chance to win outright)

          Atlanta Falcons injury watch: RB Cordarrelle Patterson: Q; WR Josh Ali: D

          Jacksonville Jaguars injury watch: WR Jamal Agnew: Q; WR Zay Jones: O

          Best of the Week

          Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills -2.5
          Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET

          Over/Under Total: 53.5 (Highest)
          FPI favorite: Dolphins by 0.4 (51.2% to win outright)% chance to win outright)