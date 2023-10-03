Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as a matchup-dependent play to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

Players listed below are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues. Although you might notice some overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchup and not on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

With four teams on a bye this week, and injuries starting to mount at the offensive skill positions across the league, I went deeper into the streaming options this week. There's three quarterbacks to discuss here, multiple running backs and some emerging players at the wide receiver position. Plus, we'll hit on the tight ends and a pass rushing defense with a really positive matchup.

So, let's get into it. Here are my top streaming options for Week 5.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterback

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (32.0% rostered; at Falcons)

I'll be honest here, because I questioned Stroud last week due to the matchup versus the Pittsburgh defense. But the rookie posted over 20 fantasy points, with multiple touchdown throws, for the third straight game. And the Texans have big play targets in the route tree, too. Now, Stroud will have to read out the late movement from safety Jessie Bates and the Falcons secondary in this one, but his ability to play from the pocket is jumping on the tape. See it. And rip it. You can go with Stroud as a lower tier QB1 this week.