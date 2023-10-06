Dak Prescott among players on the Week 5 fantasy football hot seat

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was one of the premier players in fantasy football in 2019 when he threw 30 touchdown passes and approached 5,000 passing yards, and he seemed on his way to similar production the following season before breaking an ankle in Week 5. Prescott bounced back in 2021 with 37 touchdown passes, and he finished among the top 10 quarterbacks in fantasy scoring for the fourth time in six seasons. Fantasy managers loved this reliable, consistent scorer, a sure QB1.

Things are different today, and they might not improve much, as Prescott's Cowboys face the challenging San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday night tilt that might help define the NFC hierarchy. The Cowboys, 49ers and defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are regarded as the top conference teams, with the upstart Detroit Lions closing in. Prescott has led his team to a solid 3-1 mark this season, but for fantasy football purposes, well, things have certainly been better.

Prescott enters Week 5 outside the top 20 among quarterbacks in PPR scoring, averaging a modest 13.7 points per game, and among the most dropped at his position in ESPN standard leagues. This is below-average statistical production for Prescott, who topped 300 fantasy points in his two signature seasons. Through four games, Prescott has fewer points than Sam Howell, Baker Mayfield and Joshua Dobbs. He has scored 15 PPR points once and, facing arguably the top defense, is clearly on the hot seat for fantasy.