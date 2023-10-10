Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as a matchup-dependent play to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

Players listed below are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues. Although you might notice some overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchup and not on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

This week, we'll start with running backs who could suddenly find themselves in volume roles in Week 6. Then, we'll highlight wide receivers with PPR upside and potential big-play chops. We'll finish with quarterbacks with aggressive throwing traits and the ability to play outside of structure, and offer up an attractive tight end as well.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Running backs

Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals (0.4%; at Rams)

Starter James Conner left the Week 5 game versus the Bengals with a knee injury and he's expected to miss multiple weeks. That allows Demercado to jump into the mix as a fantasy starter. The rookie posted 12.5 fantasy points in relief of Conner against Cincinnati, logging 10 carries for 45 yards and a score, while adding one reception for 12 yards. Even in a tougher matchup versus the Rams in Week 6, you are adding rushing volume to your lineup, with the potential to grab some receptions on checkdowns.