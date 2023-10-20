Week 7 Hot Seat: Patience running out for Denver Broncos

Open Extended Reactions

The beleaguered, dysfunctional Denver Broncos limp into their Week 7 home game with the Green Bay Packers having won only one of their first six games this season, and things seem unlikely to improve anytime soon. Broncos fans are surely frustrated, whether it was the 70 points the team allowed in Week 3 to the Miami Dolphins, or the meager eight points the offense provided in a loss last week to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Things aren't going well, and fantasy managers have noticed, too.

After all, each NFL team features at least one or more of its players rostered in at least 85% of ESPN standard leagues, all but -- you guessed it -- these Broncos. Ah, there we go, fantasy imitates life or art, or something like that.

Even with six NFL teams with byes this week, fantasy managers don't figure to be in much of a hurry to activate Broncos players to their lineups, but if they did, who would they choose? Would you believe WR Courtland Sutton is now the most rostered Bronco in ESPN leagues (84%)? Would you trust Sutton, averaging 12.1 PPR points per game and 30th among wide receivers, when only seven teams permit fewer fantasy points to wide receivers than the Packers? Quarterback Russell Wilson is 11th among quarterbacks in fantasy scoring, but last week he scored only 6.9 PPR points. Running back Javonte Williams was supposed to thrive, but two other Broncos running backs boast more fantasy points. Yikes!