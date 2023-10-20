The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 6 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map, Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings and Eric Karabell's Fantasy Hot Seat. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.
Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.
Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 @ Chicago Bears
Soldier Field, Chicago
Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
Over/under total: 37 (11th highest)
FPI favorite: Bears by 4.3 (62.4% to win outright)
Raiders injury watch: QB Jimmy Garoppolo: D
Bears injury watch: QB Justin Fields: D; RB Roschon Johnson: Q
Best of the Week
Matchup Map: Tristan H. Cockcroft likes a bounce-back from Josh Jacobs against a Bears D that has allowed four time-share running backs to score in double digits.
The Playbook: Mike Clay calls Roschon Johnson a fringe RB2 if he returns to the field this week. Cole Kmet is a fringe TE1, even without Justin Fields.
Facts vs. Feelings: Liz Loza rates Mike Mayer as a borderline TE1, having been targeted by both Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer in Week 6.
Cleveland Browns -3 @ Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
Over/under total: 40.5 (eighth highest)
FPI favorite: Browns by 3.5 (60% to win outright)