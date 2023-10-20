        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          ESPN+ Cheat Sheet: Our best fantasy football advice for Week 7

          Zack Moss has been rolling in the first six weeks of the season, but faces a tough matchup and decreasing usage due to Jonathan Taylor's return. Michael Hickey/Getty Images
          • ESPN Fantasy
          Oct 20, 2023, 11:08 AM ET

          The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 6 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map, Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings and Eric Karabell's Fantasy Hot Seat. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

          Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

          Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 @ Chicago Bears
          Soldier Field, Chicago
          Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

          Over/under total: 37 (11th highest)
          FPI favorite: Bears by 4.3 (62.4% to win outright)

          Raiders injury watch: QB Jimmy Garoppolo: D

          Bears injury watch: QB Justin Fields: D; RB Roschon Johnson: Q

          Best of the Week

          Cleveland Browns -3 @ Indianapolis Colts
          Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
          Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

          Over/under total: 40.5 (eighth highest)
          FPI favorite: Browns by 3.5 (60% to win outright)