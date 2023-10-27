Open Extended Reactions

Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as a matchup-dependent play to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

Players listed below are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues. Although you might notice some overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchup and not on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

With no byes on the Week 8 NFL slate, I went light at quarterback here. However, there is a group of running backs to check out, three receivers who are seeing a boost in volume and a versatile tight end producing start-worthy numbers.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues. All roster percentages were updated on Friday morning.

Running backs

Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams (57.3% rostered; at Cowboys)

Sure, this isn't a great matchup versus Dallas, but it is a volume play with Henderson, who logged 18 carries in the Week 7 loss to the Steelers. Henderson averaged just 3.1 yards per carry in that game, and he's not going to give you big-time numbers in the pass game. However, Henderson did score a touchdown on a goal-line run and showed his downhill burst, bending the ball back on an inside zone scheme for 15 yards. Although Royce Freeman will also see carries, there's more juice with Henderson based on the tape I'm watching. He's a flex option who has more value in non-PPR formats.