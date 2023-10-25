Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will face this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortions due to bye weeks.

Projected shadow matchups

Titans' DeAndre Hopkins vs. Falcons' A.J. Terrell (shadow)

We're light on clear-cut shadow scenarios this week, leaving Terrell as the most likely to travel with an opposing No. 1 receiver. Atlanta's top corner shadowed Calvin Ridley in Week 4, as well as Mike Evans in Week 7. Ridley was held to 38 yards on two targets, but found the end zone. Evans had a nice day at the office, posting a 6-82-1 receiving line on eight targets. Hopkins (78% perimeter) and Terrell figure to face off a ton this week, especially considering Atlanta has been in man coverage 59% of the time -- the league's third-highest rate. Atlanta has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to WRs overall, including the second fewest to right perimeter receivers (Terrell's primary side of the field).

Takeaway: