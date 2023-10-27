Week 8 Hot Seat: Bijan Robinson and the crowded Falcons backfield

Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson battled headaches on Sunday. The team wanted to protect him, and the ballyhooed rookie ended up playing in only 11 snaps in the team's win over the Buccaneers. Robinson carried the football one time, gaining three yards, scoring only 0.3 PPR points more than we did. Fantasy managers wound up with headaches with the lack of notice that Robinson was ailing, but who are we kidding, they would have left him active anyway. Football players fall ill, just like you and I do. It happens.

The overlooked problem here is that Robinson, the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft and a top-5 choice in preseason ESPN average live drafts, was only somewhat living up to the overwhelming hype before Week 7. A case can be made for the positive and negative, really. Early on, Robinson looked great. He rushed for more than 100 yards in two of the first four games, and he caught five passes per outing. What a talent! Sure, he shared touches with Tyler Allgeier, but few seemed to care. The first-round fantasy pick was worth it.

Then again,