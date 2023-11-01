Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected Shadow Matchups

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill vs. Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed (Shadow)

It's speed vs. speed, as Sneed and his 4.37 wheels are set to try to keep up with arguably the league's most explosive player in Hill. Hill is rarely shadowed because he moves around so often, but Sneed has shadowed in seven consecutive games tracing back to Week 2. That includes showdowns with Calvin Ridley, DJ Moore, Garrett Wilson, Justin Jefferson, Jerry Jeudy, Josh Palmer and Courtland Sutton. While Hill is a unique matchup, he has aligned on the perimeter 66% of the time, and Sneed seems like a good bet to align opposite him on most of those plays. The Chiefs have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Takeaway: