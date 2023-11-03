Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 9 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map, Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings and Eric Karabell's Fantasy Hot Seat.

Lines by ESPN BET. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs -1.5

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Over/under total: 50.5 (Highest)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 0.3 (51% to win outright)

Dolphins injury watch: WR Braxton Berrios: Q; TE Durham Smythe: Q; RB Raheem Mostert: Q

Chiefs injury watch: RB Jerick McKinnon: Q; RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire: O

Best of the Week

The Playbook: Mike Clay notes that after seeing Rashee Rice lead his team in routes run in Week 8, he is the only Chiefs wideout worth a fantasy look for Week 9.

Shadow report: "Matchup-proof" Tyreek Hill is expected to have another stellar day, according to Mike Clay, despite the Chiefs' pass defense.

Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons -3.5

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 37.5 (11th highest)

FPI favorite: Falcons by 0.3 (51% to win outright)